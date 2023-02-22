Note 96 on the criteria for prescribing appropriateness of supplementation with vitamin D and its analogues has been updated. According to AIFA, the changes were made “following the publication of new scientific evidence”
AIFA updated Note 96, published in 2019, on the criteria of prescribing appropriateness of supplementation with vitamin D and its analogues (cholecalciferol, calcifediol), for the prevention and treatment of deficiency states in adults. According to the Italian Medicines Agency, the update of the Note “has become necessary following the publication of new scientific evidence which has further clarified the role of vitamin D in the absence of concomitant risk conditions”, reads a statement.
The studies cited by AIFA
Aifa has taken into consideration two clinical studies. The first is US and was published in The New England Journal of Medicine while the second is European and can be found on the Jama Network Open. Both studies concluded that supplementation with more than adequate doses of vitamin D (2000 IU daily of cholecalciferol) and for several years (over five years in the first study and three years in the second) is unable to modify the risk of fracture in the healthy population, without risk factors for osteoporosis. These results were also confirmed among subjects with lower levels of vitamin 25(OH)D. These main studies have also been accompanied by the literature regarding the use of Covid contrast (ALL UPDATES) which has not shown any benefit of vitamin D even in this condition.
The amendments to Note 96
On the basis of the studies cited, AIFA has decided to introduce some modifications to Note 96. First of all, a new risk category has been inserted, namely “people with severe motor disabilities or bedridden who live at home”. Then it was decided to reduce the maximum level of serum vitamin 25(OH)D from 20 to 12 ng/mL (or from 50 to 30 nmol/L), in the presence or absence of specific symptoms and in the absence of other risk conditions associated, necessary for reimbursement purposes. Furthermore, differentiated levels of serum vitamin 25(OH)D have been specified in the presence of certain risk conditions, such as for example malabsorption disease and hyperparathyroidism, already present in the first version of the Note. The paragraph relating to the most recent evidence has also been updated and a short paragraph dedicated to vitamin D and Covid has been inserted. New paragraph also on the potential risks associated with the improper use of vitamin D preparations.