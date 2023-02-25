The association comments on the update of the prescribability criteria for the NHS drawn up by the Medicines Agency: “The note has the advantage of correcting the previous gross error relating to the exclusion, among the categories of patients for whom the reimbursement of vitamin D, of patients bedridden at home or with severe motor deficits and who live at home, but the role of osteomalacia remains vague”.

24 FEB –

It was “regulatory and savings requirements” that prompted AIFA to further review note 96. According to the endocrinologists of the Association of Endocrinologists (AME) in a note in which they comment on the update of note 96 which concerns the criteria for the appropriateness of use of vitamin D.

“The news on the AIFA website – writes Ame – refers to what was announced in the press in recent months after the publication of the results of the VITAL study. The Medicines Agency has updated the prescribing criteria for Vitamin D, introduced in 2019, following the publication of the conclusions of some studies for which supplementation with doses of vitamin D considered adequate (2000 IU of cholecalciferol per day) for periods from 3 at 5 years it is not able to modify the risk of fracture in the healthy population, without risk factors for osteoporosis. Basically, treatment with vitamin D does not seem effective in those who do not need it”.

“The note has the merit of correcting the previous gross error relating to the exclusion, among the categories of patients for whom reimbursement of vitamin D is envisaged, of patients bedridden at their home or with serious motor deficits and who live at the own home”, comment the AME endocrinologists.

“On the other hand, the threshold for defining vitamin D deficiency below which the NHS is willing to reimburse vitamin D in the adult population is further reduced. This threshold has moved from 20 ng/ml to 12 ng/ml (from 50 nmol/L to 30 nmol/L)”.

Furthermore, the new footnote 96 “attempts to stratify different intervention thresholds for treatment with vitamin D in relation to the presence of some pathological conditions”.

The AME endocrinologists list the main innovations of the AIFA update:

The drugs it refers to are: cholecalciferol, calcifediol, pre-established combinations of cholecalciferol and calcium salts

The note refers only to the adult population (≥18 years old). Therefore, there are no restrictions of any kind in reimbursement in the pediatric age other than those dictated by good clinical practice

There are some subjects in whom vitamin D supplementation is reimbursed independently from the determination of 25(OH)D and therefore they are subjects in which the determination of 25(OH)D would be indicated only for the purpose of making sure that the amount of the supplement is adequate, not for deciding whether or not to suspend the reimbursement: institutionalized people People who live at home and who are bedridden or have serious motor deficits (… here no mention is made of individuals in conditions of solitude and psycho-affective discomfort, often elderly, who live in conditions of semi-abandonment) Pregnant or lactating women People with osteoporosis who are not candidates for remineralizing therapy (note that the term osteopathies, which represented the possibility of repaying vitamin D to osteopenic subjects, has disappeared; moreover, it should be remembered that in this paragraph reference is made to patients with osteoporosis non candidates for remineralizing therapy on the basis of the provisions of footnote 79[1]because those candidates for remineralizing therapy must have a level of 25(OH)D of at least 30 ng/ml and ensure adequate calcium intake and, therefore, must dose the 25(OH)D )

from the determination of and therefore they are subjects in which the determination of would be indicated only for the purpose of making sure that the amount of the supplement is adequate, not for deciding whether or not to suspend the reimbursement: Point B of the note indicates in which people vitamin D is reimbursable on the basis of the determination of 25(OH)D People with 25(OH)D value < 12 ng/ml and symptoms attributable to hypovitaminosis (intense asthenia, myalgias, widespread or localized pain, frequent unjustified falls)[2]. Asymptomatic people with occasional relief of 25(OH)D < 12 ng/ml Persons with a 25(OH)D value < 20 ng/ml, but taking drugs that interfere with the metabolism (or absorption) of vitamin D[3] People with a 25(OH)D value < 20 ng/ml, but who have diseases that can cause malabsorption in adults Persons with 25(OH)D < 30 ng/ml, but who have hyperparathyroidism (primary or secondary) People with a 25(OH)D value < 30 ng/ml, but who are affected by osteoporosis or candidate osteopathies for remineralizing therapy for which it is important to correct any hypovitaminosis D before starting treatment[4].



Ultimately, in the AIFA note, “the role of osteomalacia remains vague”, which according to AME endocrinologists “is mentioned in the background of the note, but not supported with adequate clarity. The symptomatic picture of osteomalacia is reported when referring to symptomatic subjects with low 25(OH)D values. It is reasonably recovered in the secondary hyperparathyroidism group. However, other laboratory and instrumental considerations that could contribute to the diagnosis are lacking, such as low values ​​of phosphoremia and calcium (corrected for albuminemia); Hypocalciuria; High values ​​of Alkaline Phosphatase; Radiological (pseudofractures) or scintigraphic (multiple uptake areas) alterations and Reduction of BMD. The note does not give clear indications in this sense and therefore care and attention in the diagnosis remain with the clinician”, conclude the AME endocrinologists.

February 24, 2023

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Science and Drugs

