Vitamin D and Aifa Note 96. When it is reimbursed and when it is necessary to integrate it. Siommms location

Vitamin D and Aifa Note 96. When it is reimbursed and when it is necessary to integrate it. Siommms location

For the Board of Directors of the Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases, screening extended to the general population is inappropriate, and determination of 25(OH)D levels should be performed only in the presence of risk factors for lack and when it is useful for the clinical management of patients

01 MAR

She spoke on the recent revision of the Aifa note 96 “prevention and treatment of vitamin D deficiency”, the Italian Society of Osteoporosis, Mineral Metabolism and Skeletal Diseases (Siommms).

And in a note from the Board of Directors, consistently with what has already been indicated, it shares the opinion on the inappropriateness of screening extended to the general population, believing that “the determination of 25(OH)D levels should only be performed in the presence of risk factors due to deficiency and when it is useful for the clinical management of patients”.

However, Siommms appreciates “the recognition of the opportunity for supplementation in people with severe vitamin D deficiency, even if asymptomatic”, and also “the acknowledgment by Aifa of the opportunity to raise the minimum desirable threshold of serum levels of 25 (OH)D from 20 ng/ml (or 50 nmol/L) to 30 ng/ml (or 75 nmol/L) in patients with osteoporosis or other established osteopathies, recognizing that correction of vitamin D deficiency remains one of the cornerstones of therapy for osteoporosis, while vitamin D supplementation of healthy subjects without vitamin D deficiency appears understandably useless, as is already well known and demonstrated by the far from surprising results of recent clinical studies”.

Siommms then believes that “the continuation of vitamin D supplementation must be guaranteed at the expense of the NHS regardless of the determination of 25(OH)D even in patients already being treated with vitamin D and drugs for osteoporosis according to note 79 or other established osteopathies”.

We appreciate the inclusion, among the recipients of the vitamin D prescription paid by the NHS, in addition to institutionalized people, “people with serious motor deficits or bedridden who live at home, considering that sun exposure, as rightly recognized, represents the main mechanism to meet the need for vitamin D; however, it is believed that other conditions at risk of hypovitaminosis D should also be included, such as those linked to forced conditions of reduced sun exposure (for example, for work or cultural reasons or for conditions which contraindicate exposure to UVB) or those linked to the inability to produce adequate amounts of vitamin D despite sun exposure, such as in old age”.

Finally, underlines Siommms “in consideration of the potential extra-skeletal effects of vitamin D, we agree with the fact that at the current state of knowledge there is no certain scientific evidence of a benefit of vitamin D supplementation in terms of cost/effectiveness also in cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, diabetes and respiratory fields, but it is believed that currently they cannot even be excluded”.

“Sharing with Aifa the intention of making the use of vitamin D increasingly appropriate – concludes the note of the Board of Directors – Siommms remains available”.

March 01, 2023
