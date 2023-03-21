Important international document confirms the intuition of theAcademy of Medicine of Turin

Recently, you are Scientific Societies organizations that mainly deal with Osteoporosis and mineral metabolism have jointly produced a document (Joint Guidance on Vitamin D in the Era of COVID-19, from the ASBMR, AACE, Endocrine SocietyECTS, NOF, IOF https://www.asbmr.org/about/ statement-detail/joint- guidance-on-vitamin-d-in-the- and-of-covid-1) in which, in relation to the possible relationship between Vitamin D e COVID-19, it is stated that, although numerous observational epidemiological studies have suggested the presence of an association between low levels of vitamin D and high incidence of infections and lethality from COVID-19, it is not possible to date to establish with certainty and with sufficient scientific evidence that vitamin D supplementation can help prevent or treat COVID-19 infection. However, in the opinion of the authors of the document, it is justified to organize controlled studies on the potential positive effects of vitamin D on COVID-19, as it is well known that vitamin D enhances the immune response, both innate and adaptive, and consequently the hypothesis , theoretically entirely plausible, deserves further investigation.

The professor. Giancarlo Isaia, President of the Academy of Medicine of Turin and of the Osteoporosis Foundation, expressing his satisfaction with reading the document, reports that “already in March 2020 the Academy of Medicine had expressed itself on the issue, publishing a document (attached) which was widely disseminated and commented on all over the world, also following its publication in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research (Isaia G; Medico E. Associations between hypovitaminosis D and COVID-19: a narrative review https://link.springer.com/ article/10.1007/s40520-020- 01650-9) and in which a possible protective role of vitamin D on COVID-19 was hypothesized. Subsequently, with a second document (attached) drawn up in January 2021 and shared by 153 Italian Clinicians and Researchers, then published in Pharmadvances (D’Avolio A, Isaia GC. on behalf of COVID-Vitamin D Study Group, Academy of Medicine of Turin. Vitamin D in the COVID-19 prevention and treatment: emerging evidence. http://www.pharmadvances.com/ vitamin-d-in-the-covid-19- prevention-and-treatment- emergingevidence/), the Academy of Medicine, acknowledging the numerous scientific contributions that had been published in the meantime on this specific topic, manifested a position entirely consistent with what is now authoritatively expressed at an international level”. It also regrets because “our invitation , formally sent to the competent institutions, to investigate the issue with specific controlled studies, was not taken into due consideration”.

Piergiacomo Oderda