Important international document confirms the intuition of theAcademy of Medicine of Turin
Recently, you are Scientific Societies organizations that mainly deal with Osteoporosis and mineral metabolism have jointly produced a document (Joint Guidance on Vitamin D in the Era of COVID-19, from the ASBMR, AACE, Endocrine SocietyECTS, NOF, IOF https://www.asbmr.org/about/
The professor. Giancarlo Isaia, President of the Academy of Medicine of Turin and of the Osteoporosis Foundation, expressing his satisfaction with reading the document, reports that “already in March 2020 the Academy of Medicine had expressed itself on the issue, publishing a document (attached) which was widely disseminated and commented on all over the world, also following its publication in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research (Isaia G; Medico E. Associations between hypovitaminosis D and COVID-19: a narrative review https://link.springer.com/
UniTo Medicine Academy Press Office
Piergiacomo Oderda