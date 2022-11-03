Do you think you have a Vitamin D deficiency? Warning, a recent study made a shocking discovery. Let’s find out in detail what it is and how it works.

According to recent research, there are some correlations between vitamin D deficiency and early death. For this reason, today we will reveal the importance of this micronutrient and how to notice if it is missing in our body. Are you curious to find out all the details? Let’s see them together.

We all know how important it is to take care of your health. Of course, the best way to stay healthy is to eat a healthy and balanced diet. Furthermore, we remember the importance in doing physical activity and integrating the right fluids in our body.

Now however, a recent study has pointed out that there is strong evidence that a shortage of vitamin D may lead to a risk of early mortality. In general we must reiterate that this micronutrient it is essential for our health.

In fact, it plays an important role in the immune system’s defenses and in building strong and solid bones. But what happens to our body if there is a deficiency? Let’s find out all the details together.

Vitamin D deficiency and risk of mortality: this is why they are related