Home Health Vitamin D and the risk of premature death? The study is clear
Health

Vitamin D and the risk of premature death? The study is clear

by admin
Vitamin D and the risk of premature death? The study is clear

Do you think you have a Vitamin D deficiency? Warning, a recent study made a shocking discovery. Let’s find out in detail what it is and how it works.

According to recent research, there are some correlations between vitamin D deficiency and early death. For this reason, today we will reveal the importance of this micronutrient and how to notice if it is missing in our body. Are you curious to find out all the details? Let’s see them together.

Vitamin D Deficiency: Danger of Premature Death? Here is the truth

We all know how important it is to take care of your health. Of course, the best way to stay healthy is to eat a healthy and balanced diet. Furthermore, we remember the importance in doing physical activity and integrating the right fluids in our body.

Now however, a recent study has pointed out that there is strong evidence that a shortage of vitamin D may lead to a risk of early mortality. In general we must reiterate that this micronutrient it is essential for our health.

In fact, it plays an important role in the immune system’s defenses and in building strong and solid bones. But what happens to our body if there is a deficiency? Let’s find out all the details together.

Vitamin D deficiency and risk of mortality: this is why they are related

You may also like

Backache? The 10 remedies that always work

Trials of “on-demand” gene therapy against epilepsy

“I thought it was the stress of the...

How exercise improves mental health, according to neuroscience

Covid, patient remains infected for 411 days

The “j’accuse” of neonatologists: “Italy is not a...

Chiara Cumella: “I’m sick but I dream of...

Postgraduates in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine at the...

How do you defrost chicken? Be careful, because...

“Reduction or complete elimination”. The new rules are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy