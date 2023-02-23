Italia by Nicola Baron For endocrinologists “the new squeeze is based on an economic logic but not clinically valid”

Take a brake on the prescription of vitamin D in case of bone fragility in healthy adults. The Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has revised the appropriateness criteria based on new scientific evidence which also specifies the lack of benefits against Covid. However, the passage does not recognize the scientific community of endocrinologists.

Aifa determines it

The point concerns the supplementation with vitamin D and its analogues (cholecalciferol, calcifediol), for the prevention and treatment of deficiency states in adults. The AIFA determination (n. 48/2023) was published yesterday in the Official Journal. “The update of the Note, established in 2019 – explains Aifa – was necessary following the publication of new scientific evidence which further clarified the role of vitamin D in the absence of concomitant risk conditions”.

What two studies say

In particular, the results of two large randomized clinical trials were considered, the American Vital study (Nejm 2022) and the European Do-Health study (Jama 2020). “Both – the agency recalls – concluded that supplementation with more than adequate doses of vitamin D (2000 IU of cholecalciferol per day) and for several years (over 5 years in the first study and 3 years in the second) is not able to modify the risk of fracture in the healthy population, without risk factors for osteoporosis. These results were also confirmed among subjects with lower levels of vitamin 25(OH)D. To these main studies is added, Aifa specifies, the rich literature concerning the use in Covid “which has not demonstrated any benefit of vitamin D even in this condition”.

Note update

“On this occasion, some improvements have been included in the text of the Note, on the proposal of clinicians or scientific societies”. These, the Italian Medicines Agency details, are the amendments to Note 96: «Introduction of the new risk category “people with severe motor impairment or bedridden who live at home”; reduction from 20 to 12 ng/mL (or from 50 to 30 nmol/L) of the maximum level of serum vitamin 25(OH)D, with or without specific symptoms and in the absence of other associated risk conditions, necessary for the of reimbursement; specification of differentiated levels of serum vitamin 25(OH)D in the presence of certain risk conditions (e.g. malabsorption disease, hyperparathyroidism) already present in the first version of the Note; updating of the paragraph relating to the most recent evidence mentioned above and insertion of a short paragraph dedicated to vitamin D and Covid-19; introduction of a paragraph on the potential risks associated with the misuse of vitamin D preparations’.

Endocrinologists: choice on economic basis

«The new tightening on the prescription of vitamin D is based on an economic logic but not a clinical one. The result is that citizens now almost always pay for it on their own». Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE) does not hide her disagreement. «Experimental studies show how important it is for many systems, from the immune system to the skeletal system. It would be worth studying this hormone better, with large and complex clinical studies, which evaluate its impact on the general state of health of the person”.

All the benefits associated with hiring

Synthesized with the sun’s rays and become famous as a cure for infantile rachidism, vitamin D has always been used for fractures due to osteoporosis, but not only. It is prescribed to pregnant women to avoid deformation of the fetus, to infants in the first months of life, to children during growth to strengthen the immune system. «I understand – explains Professor Colao – the economic reasoning underlying the new determination, but it is short-sighted from a clinical point of view: vitamin D in the circulation is a parameter of good health, while its deficiency is linked to a high inflammatory level in the organism, with all the related diseases. It is a compound that has receptors in all cells, its deficiency is related to tumor development, worsening of obesity and diabetes, increased hypertension».

Reservations on the conclusions produced

On the other hand, today we absorb much less vitamin D than we did decades ago, «before the children went to the colony and stayed at the beach for 3 months and played much more outdoors». With respect to the studies that support the new Aifa determination, some appropriate considerations must be made for Colao. «First of all, it is difficult to evaluate the dosage of vitamin D in the circulation: blood sugar can be measured more reliably than with a steroid, of which we can only make a rough estimate, with large variations between one dosage and another. As for the results that emerged, they show that vitamin D alone does not prevent fractures, and this is true because bone fragility in the elderly can also be due to nutritional deficiencies throughout life and other pathologies, which the study also broad, does not consider”.

“A war that leaves you perplexed”

As for the evidence that excludes its usefulness against Covid, the expert explains that vitamin D “boosts the health of the immune system, those with a higher level of vitamin D react better to pathogens than those with hypovitaminosis D. In this case patients were enrolled who fell ill with Covid and were given vitamin D, in addition to therapies. It is no wonder that an agent that serves for prevention, when used as a cure, has no effect.” In short, according to the president of endocrinologists “there are much more expensive and useless drugs whose prescription would be worth monitoring” while the one against vitamin D “is a war that leaves us perplexed and is a symptom of a lack of commitment to prevention. When then, due to lack of prevention, problems arise, we will intervene with therapies, as we always do ».

