Around 422 million people suffer from diabetes and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to the disease each year globally (source salute.gov). By extrapolating the data obtained from a meta-analysis of the more than 370 million adults worldwide with prediabetes (a condition that can evolve into type 2 diabetes one in three times), researchers at Tufts Medical Center in Boston have calculated that a supplement of vitamin D could delay the development of the disease for more than 10 million people.