Vitamin D can lower the risk of diabetes in those with prediabetes, but the risks are not lacking

Vitamin D can lower the risk of diabetes in those with prediabetes, but the risks are not lacking

Around 422 million people suffer from diabetes and 1.5 million deaths are directly attributed to the disease each year globally (source salute.gov). By extrapolating the data obtained from a meta-analysis of the more than 370 million adults worldwide with prediabetes (a condition that can evolve into type 2 diabetes one in three times), researchers at Tufts Medical Center in Boston have calculated that a supplement of vitamin D could delay the development of the disease for more than 10 million people.

