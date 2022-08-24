This is suggested by the results of a large meta-analysis involving over 50,000 people around the world.

Among the benefits of vitamin D there could be a potentially capable action relieve symptoms of depression. This is suggested by the results of an extensive meta-analysis published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition by an international team of experts who have examined the results of 41 studies, involving a total of over 50,000 people around the world, evaluating the effectiveness of taking vitamin D in reducing depressive symptoms.

In addition to controlling calcium and phosphate levels in the body, vitamin D is thought to help regulate various functions in the central nervous system and previous animal research has indicated that it may also contribute to the control of chemical balances in the brain, which would explain the association between vitamin D and mental health. It is also known that the therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient, which is why scholars are looking for further options for treatment, also evaluating nutritional alternatives.

The new meta-analysis included studies involving patients with and without depression, but also people taking vitamin D supplements, subjects taking placebo, and patients with systemic diseases, highlighting the benefits of supplementation (generally 50 to 100 micrograms per day) in different populations.

In participants with depression, in particular, taking vitamin D was shown to be more effective than placebo in relieving depressive symptoms. That action was more significant when the supplements had been taken for shorter periods of time (less than 12 weeks), both in the presence of major depressive disorder and milder depressive symptoms.

“These findings will encourage new clinical trials in patients with depression to shed more light on the possible role of vitamin D supplementation in the treatment of depression. – said Tuomas Mikola, researcher at the Institute of Clinical Medicine of the University of Eastern Finland and lead author of the analysis -. Despite the broad scope of this meta-analysis, the certainty of the evidence still remains low […] and it does not allow generalizing about children or adolescents, since our review included only studies with young, middle-aged and elderly participants ”.