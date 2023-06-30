Vitamin D could reduce the risk of heart attack in the over 60s

Vitamin D saves the heart: according to a clinical study published by the British Medical JournalVitamin D supplements may reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, in people over the age of 60. The research was conducted by Rachel Neale of the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Population Health Program, Australia. It is the largest clinical trial of this type conducted so far.

I study

In this study, Australian researchers set out to test whether taking monthly doses of vitamin D changes the rate of serious cardiovascular events. The D-Health Trial was conducted from 2014 to 2020 and involved 21,315 Australians aged 60-84, who received a 60,000 IU vitamin D capsule (10,662 participants) or a placebo (10,653 participants) taken orally at the beginning of each month for up to 5 years.

The data on hospital admissions and deaths was then used to identify cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes and coronary revascularization (treatment to restore normal blood flow to the heart).

Vitamin D can reduce the risk of diabetes in those with high blood sugar by Tina Simoniello 07 February 2023

A duration of 5 years

The mean duration of treatment was 5 years. During the study, 1,336 participants experienced a serious cardiovascular event (6.6% in the placebo group and 6% in the vitamin D group).

The rate of serious cardiovascular events was 9% lower in the vitamin D group than in the placebo group (equivalent to 5.8 fewer events per 1,000 participants). The heart attack rate was 19% lower and the coronary revascularization rate was 11% lower in the vitamin D group, but there was no difference in the stroke rate between the two groups.

The research findings therefore suggest that vitamin D supplementation may reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events. “This protective effect may be more pronounced in subjects taking statins or other cardiovascular drugs at baseline,” they add, and suggest the need for further evaluations to help clarify this.

It should be noted that previous similar research had not established a connection between vitamin D intake and a lower risk of heart attack. Therefore, the topic will certainly have to be studied in depth before arriving at definitive conclusions.

Vitamin D, do we really need it? And how much? by Elvira Naselli February 23, 2023 Topics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

