Vitamin D deficiency, as well as other Vitamins, can cause various health problems. Expert advice.

A Firenze the “VI International Consensus on Vitamin D “a program that brings together i leading world experts. The will of raise awareness among citizens of the importance of this particular vitamin.

During the event, the experts illustrated the beneficial effects of Vitamin D but also the risks in the event of insufficient intake.

The words of Salvatore Minisolafull professor of internal medicine at the Sapienza University of Rome, leave no room for doubt: “Vitamin D is extremely important because it ensures that there is adequate intestinal absorption of calcium. Those who do not have vitamin D must, of course, be supplemented or sunbathe in the summer to reach adequate levels of this hormone.”

Often the importance of a correct intake / integration of all vitamins is underestimated, even if we are adopting a healthy diet. Here are some symptoms, however, that can reveal the deficiencies.

Vitamin D deficiency, what does it depend on?

Maybe not everyone knows that Vitamin D is lacking in millions of people around the world. The reasons can be various, and they do not concern only nutrition. In fact, Vitamin D integrates into the body both through food that with exposure to the sun’s rays. But taking certain medications, or liver / kidney problems, can also affect its absorption.

The Vitamin D is fundamental in some processes and functions, such as:

Absorption of calcium

Balancing of blood levels of calcium and phosphorus

Reabsorption of calcium and phosphorus in the kidney;

Reinforcement of the bones

Proper bone growth in children.

As we reported in a recent article, According to a survey carried out in the USA, at least 1 in 3 children do not get enough Vitamin D. It follows that we must pay more attention to controlling the levels of Vitamin D. We can ask our doctor to carry out specific blood testswhich will reveal the present values.

How to recognize the lack of Vitamin D, experts recommend paying attention to these symptoms

In addition to specific exams, we can guess that we have a lack of vitamin D. Certainly there are subjects most at risk, because this vitamin “drops” in the following cases: elderly people, smokers, those who drink a lot of alcohol, women who breastfeed for a long time, those with dark skin, those with liver or kidney problems. It is about the most common casesbut there are other factors that lead to a Vitamin D deficiency. For example, those suffering from severe diseases, celiac disease, obesity, cystic fibrosis and some types of neoplasms.

Some “spies” may indicate that we are at very low levels of vitamin D. Unfortunately, when symptoms are felt, it means that we are already at an important deficiency. It is therefore advisable to consult your doctor, investigate the state of health and agree on any therapy.

We can realize that we lack Vitamin D if we experience bone and joint pain, muscle weakness, and excessive fatigue. Lack of energy, and even a low mood.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)