Vitamin D deficiency: risks and solutions

Poor sun exposure, intense skin pigmentation, inadequate food intake, tuberculosis, gastrointestinal diseases such as celiac disease, cystic fibrosis and Crohn’s disease, obesity, kidney disease, liver failure or even use of anticonvulsant drugs, smoking and pregnancy.

There are many risk factors for hypovitaminosis Dthe lack of this vitamin, so important for bone metabolism, but also for muscle metabolism, in the immune response and in reducing the oncological risk.

The functions of vitamin D

The functions of vitamin D are, in fact, multiple. It protects bone health, reducing the risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis, especially if supported by adequate physical activity and a diet rich in calcium, magnesium and vitamin K; protects muscle health and boosts the immune system, preventing respiratory infections, inflammatory, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, reducing diabetes and hypertension.

Furthermore, it seems that vitamin D is involved in important mechanisms of protection against chronic extra-skeletal diseases, such as various types of cancer (breast and colon) and diabetes. It also has a protective and regenerative action on the nervous system, helps fetal brain development from conception and after birth protects the quality of sleep, helps modulate mood and reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s (often associated with osteoporosis). Finally, it can have benefits on the improvement of follicular quality and development in women affected by polycystic ovary syndrome.

How it manifests itself and how to integrate it

Vitamin D deficiency (moderate below 20 ng/mL, severe below 10 ng), which can manifest itself with joint pain, muscle weakness, muscle fasciculation, brittle bones, depression in mood and mental tiredness, on the contrary, it can affect bones in different ways, contributing to the development of diseases such as rickets, in children, and osteomalacia and osteoporosis, in adults. Furthermore, in pregnant women, vitamin D deficiency is associated with impaired glucose homeostasis, increased risk of bacterial vaginosis and unfavorable obstetric and perinatal outcomes, such as gestational diabetes mellitus, preeclampsia (or gestosis) and fetal growth retardation.

