Vitamin D is a vital nutrient for our health. When sufficient, it strengthens bones, muscles and the immune system, and protects against diabetes, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Studies have also shown that, together with sex hormones, vitamin D is able to modulate reproductive processes in both women and men. Conversely, a vitamin D deficiency (hypovitaminosis D) impairs bone mineralization and contributes to the development of diseases such as rickets, in children, and osteomalacia and osteoporosis, in adults. However, hypovitaminosis D is not limited to this: recently some research has shown that its presence is associated with an increased cardiovascular risk and predisposition to diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and metabolic syndrome.

Now, a new study from the University of South Australia has also shown that deficiency of this hormone is associated with a high risk of premature death: the more severe the vitamin D deficiency, the greater the risk of mortality. The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicinetherefore suggests to people, especially the most frail and the elderly, to follow the Guidelines on vitamin D levels.

I study

The researchers looked at data from 307,601 people from the UK biobank (a large prospective study involving over 500,000 participants aged 37 to 73 recruited across the UK between 2006 and 2009 with the aim of improving prevention , diagnosis and treatment of middle-aged and old-age diseases). Using a new genetic method, they explored the relationship between participants’ vitamin D concentrations and cardiovascular events and all-cause and specific-cause mortality (cardiovascular disease, cancer and respiratory tract).

Vitamin D, new recommendations and guidelines published

Optimal levels of vitamin D

1/3 of our daily vitamin D requirement comes from food. The remaining part (2/3) is synthesized by our body, through the absorption of the sun’s rays by the skin, and transferred to the liver where it is transformed into calcidiol (25- (OH) D), whose concentrations can be measured in the blood to assess the body’s reserves of the vitamin. According to the Vitamin D Recommendations and Guidelines, vitamin D levels above 20 nanograms per milliliter are considered sufficient for most people. A vitamin D deficiency occurs, on the other hand, with values ​​below 10 ng / ml, an insufficiency with values ​​from 10 to 30 ng / ml, and toxicity with values ​​over 100 ng / ml.

Are vitamin D supplements really useful?

Vitamin D deficiency increases the risk of premature death

After a 14-year follow-up period (2006 to 2010), the researchers found that the risk of premature death decreased significantly with increasing vitamin D concentrations up to 50 ng / mL, with greater effects observed between those with severe deficiencies. Vitamin D deficiency has also been associated with increased mortality from cancer, cardiovascular disease and respiratory disease. Researchers estimated that the risk of all-cause mortality increases by 25% for people who have a 25- (OH) D concentration of 25 ng / mL compared to those who have a concentration of 50 ng / mL.

“Our study – said Josh Sutherland, first author of the study – provides strong evidence of the connection between low levels of vitamin D and mortality, and this is the first study of its kind to also include mortality related to respiratory diseases as a result” .

The importance of prevention

Vitamin D deficiency tends to manifest itself (with some symptoms) only when the levels are really very low, so it is advisable to carry out periodic checks, with a simple blood sample, to keep the values ​​under control. In the event that there is a lack of vitamin D, and it is not possible to expose yourself to sunlight and supplement the diet with foods rich in vitamin D, it is good to take specific supplements prescribed by a specialist.

“In light of this study – said Prof. Elina Hyppönen, co-author of the research – more research is now needed to establish new effective public health strategies that can help achieve guidelines on vitamin D and thus reduce the risk of premature death “.