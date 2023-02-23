A massive study that analyzed data from 81 previous studies involving more than 53,000 people questioned the role of this vitamin in preventing bone fractures. In reality this recommendation does not apply to people suffering from osteoporosis or vitamin D deficiency, or those living in nursing homes. Supplements remain useful in the prevention of rare conditions such as osteomalacia and rickets that occur after a prolonged lack of sunlight exposure.

Exposure to the sun

Vitamin D is synthesized by our body through the absorption of the sun’s rays by the skin. Reaching the recommended daily dose of vitamin D is especially challenging in the winter. In mid-January, for example, you should be in the sun for 130 minutes. From April to July, when our body is clearly more exposed to the sun due to our clothing, it takes just 10 minutes to absorb a good amount of the vitamin. In autumn, times get longer. In the month of October, for example, half an hour of sun would be needed. However, during the summer cholecalciferol can accumulate in adipose tissue and act as a reservoir for the winter months.

Pregnant

A pregnant woman’s body requires more vitamin D. According to a survey presented by the Aristotle University of Thesaloniki in Greece, 90% of women in the Mediterranean basin have low levels of vitamin D during pregnancy. Is it therefore necessary to integrate the intake of the vitamin in this period of a woman’s life? To date, the World Health Organization does not consider vitamin D supplementation necessary during pregnancy. A balanced diet, together with sun exposure, can be a valid aid in meeting the nutritional needs of the mother and child’s body.

Defends against colon cancer

When vitamin D levels in the blood are high, the body’s anti-cancer defense system comes to attention and fights the advance of colon and blood cancer more strongly. This is supported by an international study carried out by the universities of eastern Finland and the autonomous university of Madrid. The results were published in the scientific journal Seminars in Cancer Biology. The researchers working at the two universities explained that a high reactivity to vitamin D may be linked to a lower risk of developing tumours.

We need new studies

“The reactivity – the scientists warned – however varies from person to person and influences the need for supplementation of the vitamin”. However, new studies are needed, because vitamin D supplementation has not been shown to reduce cancer mortality for everyone. The research team argues that the impact of this vitamin could be more evident if the research participants were divided precisely according to their individual reactivity.

Already a 2015 research of the Dana Farber-Cancer Institute of Boston, published on Guthad come to the same conclusions.

Relieves sunburn

An additional benefit of vitamin D is to relieve the signs of sunburn, reducing inflammation and activating the repair of damaged skin. It proves it an American study published on Journal of Investigative Dermatology. During the experimentation, massive doses of vitamin D were used, necessary to reduce inflammation and generate skin benefits.

Foods and vitamin D

It is not easy to indicate which foods contain vitamin D, because in reality no food is really rich in it. Some fatty fish, milk and derivatives, eggs, liver and green vegetables contain small quantities: the only exception is cod liver oil (not used much in our kitchens). Vitamin D, as mentioned, is in fact largely accumulated by our body through exposure to sunlight. In the Nordic countries, where the hours of sunshine are significantly lower than in the Mediterranean countries, some foods are fortified with vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency has negative consequences on bone health with effects ranging from rickets for children to bone deformations of various kinds (for example, arthritis or rheumatism) and to osteomalacia. Other negative effects caused by a vitamin D deficiency can affect the heart and the well-being of the intestine.

Source: The Lancet

Read also…

None found