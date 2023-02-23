Based on the results of recent studies, AIFA has decided to tighten the criteria for prescribing vitamin D supplementation. It would be ineffective against Covid and would not reduce the risk of fractures in healthy people.

The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) decided to change the guidelines for the prescription of the supplements Of vitamin D and its analogues, the colecalciferolo e calcifediolotwo forms of vitamin D3. Vitamin D, in fact, is not a single substance, but is composed of a set of fat-soluble prohormones divided into five distinct vitamins. AIFA, in simple words, have changed the criteria that establish when vitamin D supplementation is appropriate or not, making them more stringent. The decision was frontally attacked by Professor Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE), who in an interview with ANSA defined it in no uncertain terms as a move linked to a economic logic “but not clinically valid”.

To push the Italian Medicines Agency to change the guidelines the results of recent scientific investigationswho have highlighted how Vitamin D not only would not be effective in modifying the risk of fracture in healthy people who do not have “risk factors for osteoporosis”, but would not even have any relevant benefit against the COVID-19the infection caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 . There are two of the most important studies supporting the AIFA decision. The first is “Supplemental Vitamin D and Incident Fractures in Midlife and Older Adults” published in July 2022 in The New England Journal of Medicine, the most authoritative medical journal in the world. The researchers led by Professor Meryl S. LeBoff had concluded that vitamin D3 supplementation “does not carry a significantly lower risk of fractures than placebo among generally healthy middle-aged and older adults who have not been screened for vitamin deficiency D, low bone mass or osteoporosis”.

The second study cited by AIFA is “Effect of Vitamin D Supplementation, Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplementation, or a Strength-Training Exercise Program on Clinical Outcomes in Older Adults” published in JAMA in 2020, in which it was shown that among adults over 70 years of age (without major underlying medical conditions) vitamin D3 supplementation does not result in statistically significant improvements in the prevention of non-vertebral fractures, blood pressure, in cognitive function and more. Overall, neither of the two randomized placebo-controlled trials found benefits from vitamin D supplementation in healthy subjects.

In the light of these researches, AIFA has decided, for example, to revise downwards the concentrations of serum vitamin D (in the absence of certain conditions) for the purposes of refundability. The decision, as indicated, was harshly attacked by Professor Colao. “The new tightening on vitamin D prescribing is based on an economic rationale but not a clinical one. The result is that citizens almost always pay for it on their own”, the expert commented to ANSA, adding that “experimental studies show how important it is for many systems, from the immune to the skeletal”. For this she emphasizes the importance of conducting more in-depth studies that evaluate people’s overall health.

Vitamin D, which is mainly synthesized by exposing itself to sunlight, has the primary task of regulating calcium metabolism, therefore “it is useful in the calcification action of bones”, as explained by the Humanitas Institute. But its deficiency is one of the most debated topics in medical literature, so much so that some, such as the illustrious Professor Tim Spector of King’s College London, did not even hesitate to define it a “pseudo-disease invented to sell supplements”. During the Covid pandemic several studies have shown its effectiveness in preventing complications and death from infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, however the most recent and thorough investigations have revealed no such benefits. Hence the decision to introduce more stringent “prescriptive appropriateness” criteria by AIFA, reported in note 96.