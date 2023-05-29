Vitamin D, its deficiency can cause serious damage: what risks

Vitamin D is essential for the proper functioning of the body. In fact, a lack of it is able to cause serious damage: this is what you risk.

Vitamin D is essential for the proper functioning of the body. In particular, it participates in the absorption process of two important mineral salts, potassium and phosphorus. In addition to this, it is able to regulate the mineralization of our bones and to control the response of the immune system.

That said, it is clear that if this substance is present in small quantities in our body, the result is really serious. Below we reveal in detail everything you need to know about it.

Vitamin D, the consequences of a possible deficiency

Regarding the importance of vitamin D, it is important to consider a study conducted by Australian researchers. These, in particular, analyzed in vitro the possible consequences of a deficiency of the vitamin in question in our body.

The result we have achieved is truly incredible since it has emerged that it can negatively influence the state of dopaminergic neurons. This circumstance ends up creating a condition similar to that which occurs in patients suffering from schizophrenia. Specifically, the team from the University of Queensland has shown that the correct functioning of the brain’s dopamine circuit is impaired.

In this regard, it must be said that schizophrenia is a disorder that is associated with multiple risk factors. However, several studies have shown that a brain dysfunction in the use of dopamine contributes significantly to its onset. In any case, it is important to specify that among the causes at the moment genetic or even environmental ones are also contemplated. Through the analysis of the changes in vitamin D absorption and production, it was shown that dopamine release was greater in cells in which the presence of vitamin D was more pronounced.

According to what has just been said, therefore, according to scholars this result is proof that a possible deficiency is capable of influencing in an important and above all negative way the “structural differentiation of dopaminergic neuronsi”. In the light of what has just been said, it is clear that we are in the presence of a truly important discovery which does nothing but confirm what various scientists have been saying for some time. According to these, in fact, vitamin D plays a fundamental role for our body.

Consequently, its possible deficiency ends up causing serious health problems that could actually be prevented by timely intervention. In any case, the one under examination is a study that will have to be deepened with other analyzes and which therefore needs further studies.