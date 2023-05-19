Home » Vitamin D: muscles and integration. When is the supplement needed?
Dr. Edoardo Tacconi clarifies the relationship between vitamin D, physical activity and well-being. Here are all the things to know

The theme raises doubts and for specialists it is often among the most discussed. What is the relationship between vitamin D and muscle mass? Gazette Active he elaborated on the subject with Edward Tacconidoctor in Human Nutrition and Sport Sciences: “In the meantime, a premise. The vitamin D is associated with the well-being of the bones, but in reality it has multiple functions on all the systems of our body”.

What is its deficit related to?
“A deficiency is related to defects in the immune, nervous, cardiovascular, hormonal and muscular systems, not forgetting cognitive decline and many of the most common cancers”.

What are the sources of vitamin D?
“The quintessential source of vitamin D is free, let’s talk about the sun. All it takes is 15-30 minutes a day, exposing multiple body parts between April and October for optimal production. As regards the food sourceswe certainly have eggs, cheeses, beef and game liver, fish products”.

What is the recommended dose?
“Should there be a deficiency confirmed by blood tests, it is in the first instance the doctor who decides the dose of supplementation. In any case, it is always good to keep it at optimal levels by virtue of various pleiotropic and ubiquitous functions”.

What is the usefulness of vitamin D for sport?
“Low levels of vitamin D lead to a decrease in the efficiency of muscle contractionin the forzain the coordination and in the ability to perform the exercises. At the muscle level, low levels are associated with sarcopenia, ie atrophy and strength deficits. Then there is another discourse that is linked to performance. Restoring optimal subjective levels of vitamin D allows a almost immediate recovery of the functionality of the cell in producing ATP, the fuel for muscle contraction, and therefore performance”.

Another issue relates to muscle quality.﻿﻿﻿How important is vitamin D in this regard?
“Circulating vitamin D binds to the Vdr, i.e. to the receptors of the vitamin itself, present in the muscles, exerting an action on the maintenance and increase in the number of muscle cells”.

When is supplementation necessary and what are the related problems in case of overdose?
“When there is a shortage. And not do it yourself, as is often the case. In general, it is difficult to achieve excess with food and sun exposure, but it is always good to watch out for nausea and diarrhea after taking supplements with high dosages. They are the antechamber of more serious effects”.

