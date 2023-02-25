L‘Aifa has restricted the prescription of vitamin D. A questionable decision because if it is true that after the age of 50/60 it does not help prevent fractures, it has many other advantages on cholesterol and hypertension

It’s called a vitamin, but it’s actually a hormone. It’s good for the bones, but not only that, and above all it needs the sun and exposure to the open air to be synthesized in a natural way. Vitamin D is still the focus of attention, especially after that the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has somehow given a squeeze on the prescriptions of supplements by doctors. In fact, has greatly reduced the possibility of repayment. Why?

Does Vitamin D Improve Bone Health?

If there’s one claim we’ve heard so far, it’s that vitamin D helps bone health. Yet a note from Aifa (96/2023 just published in the Official Journal) holds back the benefits of the hormone and its analogues, such as cholecalciferol and calcifediol. Indeed, the Agency examined an American study (Vital) published on Nejm in 2022 and a European one (Do-Health) exited on Jama in 2020, to arrive at this conclusion: supplementation with more than adequate doses of vitamin D (2000 IU of cholecalciferol per day) and “for several years it is unable to modify the risk of fracture in the healthy populationwithout risk factors for osteoporosis. But then Are supplements needed or not?

Vitamin D is a prevention and not a cure

«We need a premise regarding the studies examined. These are analyzes on a large population, followed for 3/5 years, but of age between 50 and 60 years old: It is true that there are no significant benefits of vitamin D in reducing the risk of bone fractures, but the data they do not take into account the lifestyle and nutrition of these people in previous years. In particular, nothing is known about what we ate, for example, or how much they were exposed to the sun or what type of physical activity they followed up to the age of 30, ie during the bone growth period. As known, in fact, after this age the bone no longer increases, but can only decrease», explains Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE).

Vitamin D has benefits on the whole organism

«These aspects, which have not been evaluated, are instead very important because this hormone is not intended as a cure, but as a form of prevention». According to Colao, therefore, the limit of AIFA’s decision is that it has not assessed overall the great influence that vitamin D has on the general state of health of the individual. «Attention, I do not criticize the studies themselves and the results, but the interpretation that has been given. After a certain age, especially in the 50/60 age range, probably vitamin D alone is no longer able to modify the risk of fracture: this depends on many factors that occurred much earlier than when the population was examined. But this doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be repaid, because it has many positive effects on people’s general health,” explains the expert.

The benefits of vitamin D on cholesterol

But what are the other benefits of vitamin D? «There are many studies in this regard, but just think that this hormone has receptors in all the cells of the body. So we must ask ourselves: is it correct to consider it useful only for the effects it has on the bone? In my opinion no, we are losing sight of the great function on the state of health of individuals, in particular on a preventive level towards metabolic diseases, such as diabetes, or cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and heart attack. It is the studies that prove it, such as those that have highlighted a link between vitamin D and cholesterol», explains the president of the ESI. A study published in theIndian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, for example, examined a sample of 150 subjects, divided into 2 groups based on the initial concentrations of vitamin D. Those who had lower concentrations were further divided into 2 subgroups: the first was exposed to sunlight for at least 20 minutes a day; the second received a vitamin D supplement. The sun and the supplement have been shown to significantly increase vitamin D. The end result is a significant decrease in total cholesterolin particular of Ldl, the “bad” one.

Vitamin D and hypertension

«Other studies have shown how vitamin D affects the lowering of hypertension. Its role is even more important in the obese because adipose tissue reduces the production of vitamin D: the more you lose weight, the more you get rid of it. In addition, it has been seen how has positive effects on the prevention of autoimmune diseases, thanks to the action of a powerful immunomodulator that vitamin D has. All this suggests that we must not limit ourselves to the bones. The problem is that the action of this hormone is still not very well known: clinical research is few and far between, plus it is not studied in Medicine degree courses. For this reason, reducing its reimbursement does not seem appropriate to me, much less lowering the thresholds under which we can speak of a deficit», explains Colao.

How and in which cases to resort to supplements?

The adequate values ​​of vitamin D are between 30 and 100 ng/ml, while insufficiency is considered between 20 and 30, deficiency a value below 20 and serious deficiency below 10. The AIFA note, in fact, reduces the level below which we speak of deficiency from the current 20 to 12 ng/mL. «The consequence is that vitamin D can now only be reimbursed below this new threshold, while at an international level the value of 20 is maintained, below which a diagnosis of severe deficiency related to diseases such as rickets and severe osteopathy in adults. This decision may have understandable economic reasons: at a time like this, when savings are needed for the National Health Service, cuts start to be made, but it is also a short-sighted choice because it does not take into account the benefits for health in general – Colao explains – I repeat: vitamin D should not be understood as a cure, but as a form of prevention. It doesn’t prevent a disease, but it can prevent others from adding to it or making the situation worse».

Because reimbursement decreases, but vitamin D deficiency increases

«The problem emerges today, therefore, both for economic reasons and for a greater vitamin D deficiency found in the population: in the 1960s the summer holidays were longer, from June to the end of September, and in those months children and mothers spent more time at the beach and in the open air, and then supplemented starting in November with cod liver oil. Today, thanks to the need to work and the type of work (in the office, indoors) we are less exposed to the sun’s rays, we move less in the open air and the result is a lack of vitamin D – explains the endocrinologist – It becomes therefore even more important not to miss the right amount, to prevent rickets in young people or not to aggravate osteopathologies such as osteoporosis in mature age. For women being treated for osteoporosis, therefore, I believe it is essential to also include vitamin D. Of course, by itself it is not a cure, just as it is not against Covid ».

Vitamin D and Covid

Another aspect addressed by Aifa, in fact, concerns the possible benefits of vitamin D against Covid: «Despite the epidemiological data that seemed to link the contagion and the severity of Covid to vitamin D deficiency, the effectiveness of vitamin D in the fight against Covid has been disproved by properly designed and conducted studies» and «at the present time there are no elements to consider vitamin D an important aid in the fight against the coronavirus», explains the Agency. “It’s a consistent statement. Studies say that vitamin D could reduce the risk of getting sick, because it strengthens the immune system, but it does not help to recover from Covid sooner if you are already ill ».