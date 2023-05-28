Vitamin D, refueling at the table: here’s which fish to eat

Vitamin D is essential for everyday life. It is very present in fish, especially those of a certain type.

We often talk about Vitamin D and how good it is for your health and, above all, for your body, but what exactly is it? Many are curious to know more. And we of tantasalute we absolutely cannot fail to tell you more.

It’s about an essential vitamin required by the body for calcium absorption, bone development, immune functioning, and the alleviation of inflammation. In short, respectable benefits, which – as it should be – require ‘values’ to be respected.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to rickets, weakened immune system, increased risk of cancer, poor hair growth and osteomalacia. However, excess can cause the body to absorb too much calcium, increasing the risk of kidney stones. The current Daily Value for vitamin D is 20 micrograms per day and the toxicity threshold is thought to be between 250 and 1000 mcg/day.

Essential for the body: which fish contains Vitamin D

Vitamin D it is produced by the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight and is therefore called the “sun vitamin”. Exposure to the sun it is the primary source of vitamin D for most people. Depending on the season and where you live, sunlight may not help your body create enough of the vitamin. Also, older people often don’t synthesize it well.

Your body needs it. Its main job is to help the body absorb calcium from the intestines. This calcium is needed to help ‘mineralise the skeleton’ throughout your life and is a vital mineral in forming the hardened bone that keeps you strong and healthy.

Vitamin D is a vitamin soluble, which means you have to eat fat to absorb it. The foods rich in our vitamin are the mushrooms exposed to sunlight, dairy products, tofu, yogurt, breakfast cereals, orange juice and eggs.

Oily fish is an excellent source of not only omega-3 fatty acids, but also vitamin D3. A serving of fatty fish can get you closer to your daily requirement. In fact, a 100 g portion of salmon contains 563 IU of vitamin D. Other good choices include the herringthe sardinelo mackerel and swordfish.

But none of them hold a candle to cod liver oil. Just one teaspoon will get you 450 IU. Investing in a bottle of this high vitamin D food might even improve your health health of your heart; in fact, its deficiency is associated with an increased risk of medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and heart disease