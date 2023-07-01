VITAMIN D SAVE THE HEART Cardiology

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular events

Vitamin D has the effect of reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in people over 60 years of age. This was reported by a study published in the British Medical Journal by a team from the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Herston, Australia, directed by Rachel Neale.

Australian scientists evaluated the effect of monthly doses of vitamin D on the risk of serious cardiovascular events such as heart attack. The trial involved 21,315 subjects between the ages of 60 and 85 who received a 60,000 IU vitamin D capsule or a placebo to be taken orally at the beginning of each month for up to 5 years.

The researchers used data on hospitalizations and deaths to identify cardiovascular events, including heart attacks, strokes and coronary revascularization. The mean duration of treatment was 5 years. During the study, 1,336 … (Continued) read 2nd page

