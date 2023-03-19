What strengthens bones in children? In addition to phosphorus, calcium is particularly important for the growth and stability of bones and teeth. But the mineral can only be built into the bones with enough vitamin D. Vitamin D promotes the absorption of calcium from food and ensures that it gets into the bones.

Infants and young children need to develop strong bones

The body produces vitamin D itself in the skin with the help of UVB radiation from the sun. The problem: Babies and toddlers have not yet fully developed the ability to do this. Too little vitamin D can be the result.

In the worst case, this leads to rickets: the bone substance softens and the skeleton deforms.

The drug experts at Stiftung Warentest have evaluated eleven vitamin D preparations for babies and small children – all eleven products in drop and tablet form are suitable for preventing rickets.