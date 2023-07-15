Vitamin D supplements could help reduce the risk of chronic inflammatory diseases…

Inflammation is the mechanism by which the body responds and fights it infections.However, chronic or long-term inflammation is associated with many diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, arthritis and dementia.Age, obesity, poor diet and smoking increase the risk of chronic inflammation.A new study has added to the growing evidence of a link between vitamin D deficiency and inflammation.Researchers suggest that, in older adults, vitamin D supplements may help reduce the risk of many inflammatory diseases.

Acute inflammation occurs in response to tissue damage, infection or allergens and is a necessary part of the body’s defenses. It occurs quickly and usually lasts up to a few days.

Chronic inflammation, however, can last for months or even years. It can be caused by triggers including:

infection that the body cannot clear long-term exposure to an irritant or foreign material an autoimmune disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus erythematosus an autoinflammatory disease, such as familial Mediterranean fever recurring episodes of acute inflammation

Inflammation is linked to lifestyle factors, includingobesitya diet high in fried, processed and sugary foods, and tobacco smoking.

It also increases with age, so much so that the process has been termed “inflammatory.” Inflammation has been linked to cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, cancer, depression and dementia.

Several studies have suggested a link between vitamin D deficiency and inflammation.

Now, a large-scale community study in Ireland has found that older adults with vitamin D deficiency have higher levels of inflammation markers than those with sufficient vitamin D levels.

The authors suggest that vitamin D supplementation could reduce the risk of diseases related to chronic inflammation.

The study is published in PLoS ONE.

The main author, the dot. Eamon Lairda visiting researcher at Trinity College Dublin, said a Medical News Today: “We expected to see these results as previous research has indicated strong associations of vitamin D with inflammation in different groups of the population.”

“However, our work is nearly one of the largest population-based studies ever reviewed. We were amazed at the strength of the association and how it survived in the models even after accounting for multiple factors,” she added.

INFLAMMATORY MARKERS INDICATING A DEFICIENCY OF THE VITAMIN

Inflammation is characterized by a number of biomarkers, which can be detected in blood, saliva and urine. One such biomarker, C-reactive protein (CRP), is linked to a wide variety of inflammatory conditions.

There is growing evidence for a relationship between CRP and cytokines, which play a role in acute and chronic inflammation.

“Regulation of inflammation and cytokine expression is of crucial importance given the ‘inflammation’ hypothesis – with increasing age the shift towards a more pro-inflammatory state may lead to low-grade chronic inflammation level and a slow accumulation of damage, with subsequent progression to chronic disease.” – Dr. Eamon Laird

In this study, researchers measured CRP and 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) concentrations in blood samples from 5,381 unrelated participants aged 50 and older from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging (TILDA) .

They collected demographic data through computer-assisted personal interviews. This included age, gender, education level, smoking status, and alcohol CAGE score.

Participants had self-reported diagnoses of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, stroke, heart disease and transient ischemic attack.

Participants ranged in age from 50 to 98 years (mean age 62.9 years). Their mean body mass index (BMI) was 28.6 kilograms per square metre, 33.9% were obese and 70.8% were physically active according to the International Physical Activity Questionnaire (IPAQ).

While there is no clear standard value for CRP levels, the higher the CRP concentration, the greater the inflammation.

In this study, the researchers divided the participants into different inflammation groups based on CRP concentration, as follows:

normal – 0-5 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL)

elevated by 5-10 mg/dL

high CRP – more than 10 mg/dL.

VITAMIN D DEFICIENCY RELATED TO FOOD

Il Dr. Michael Holicka professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine who was not involved in this study, explained why vitamin D deficiency is such a widely studied phenomenon.

He told us:

“Vitamin D deficiency is probably the most common medical problem worldwide. It is estimated that one billion people, perhaps even half of the world‘s population, [siano] deficient or insufficient in vitamin D. And the reason is simple. Our main source of vitamin Dit is sunlight and we are no longer in the sun. We avoid the sun due to skin cancer concerns.

In this study, 13 percent of participants were deficient in vitamin D. Most of those with deficiency were in the older group, had lower education, poorer socioeconomic status, or were smokers.

The researchers found high levels of CRP in people aged 75 and older, with lower education and higher rates of obesity. Those who were less physically active or had three or more chronic conditions also had higher CRP.

After controlling for other risk factors for inflammation, vitamin D deficiency was strongly associated with higher CRP, indicating higher levels of inflammation.

HOW CAN LACK OF VITAMIN D LEAD TO INFLAMMATION?

“There is a lot of evidence that vitamin D plays a very important role in immunity,” Dr. Holick told MNT.

“We know that your immune cells, called T cells, have vitamin D receptors and that macrophages […] they release active vitamin D,” he noted.

“They produce vitamin D, and then send it to T lymphocytes which increase the production of cytokines that help maintain health and reduce the cytokines that cause the cytokine storm such as [it] it has been seen in COVID,” Dr. Horlick explained.

SHOULD YOU TAKE A VITAMIN D SUPPLEMENT?

Dr Laird told MNT that vitamin D supplements could benefit more than just those with inflammatory conditions: “A number of countries and public health agencies recommend vitamin D supplements/intakes for older adults. In Ireland, for the elderly this is 15 micrograms (mcg) [o] 600 international units (IU) per day. In the US, this is 15-20 mcg [o] 600-800 IU per day.

“However, it’s not just about older adults. Recent research has shown that young adults (18-39 years) are most at risk and have the highest levels of deficiency which in the long term may contribute to chronic disease risk in later life,” she added.

Prof. Holick was emphatic that: “There is essentially no vitamin D in your diet. Cod liver oil, oily fish and mushrooms exposed to sunlight – that’s it! Everyone needs vitamin D supplements in my opinion, unless you work outside all day.

However, the National Institutes of Health warns that, while your skin will only make the vitamin D you need from sun exposure, it’s possible to get too much vitamin D.

An average adult should get no more than 100 mcg (4000 IU) a day from diet and supplements to avoid the risk of side effects such as nausea, vomiting and confusion.

And Dr. Laird warned that vitamin D alone is unlikely to be the answer to fighting chronic inflammatory conditions:

“Vitamin D is not a magic wand; it is the combination of the lifestyle medicine approach – physical activity, sleep, no smoking, alcohol in moderation, healthy nutritional choices – with vitamin D that will give the greatest reductions in inflammation risk.

Source: An article translated from English. TO this link find the original

Image source: Dreamstime

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

