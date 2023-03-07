More than 55 million patients worldwide live with some form of dementia. And according to estimates, this number will almost triple by 2050. In 60/70% of cases it is Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a disease that usually affects the elderly (from 65 years of age), but can also have a youthful debut. Unfortunately, today there are no drugs capable of stopping or reversing the progression of the disease, and all available treatments aim to contain the symptoms. Research is therefore investigating modifiable risk factors to understand how to act on them to prevent the disease. Among these factors is vitamin D deficiency, a widespread problem affecting approximately 1 billion people worldwide.

Low levels of vitamin D are known to be linked to an increased risk of dementia. Vitamin D is in fact involved in the cerebral disposal of amyloid protein (Aβ), the accumulation of which is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s. More recent studies have also suggested that vitamin D may help protect the brain from the buildup of tau protein, which is also involved in the development of dementia. However, there are still conflicting ideas on the correlation between vitamin D supplementation and dementia risk. Now a new large-scale study (““VITAMIND”), conducted by researchers from theHotchkiss Brain Institute dell’University of Calgary in Canada and of theUniversity of Exeter in the UK, it seems to provide more concrete evidence that there is a positive association. The results of the research, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, have shown that taking vitamin D supplements early can help ward off dementia. They have shown that taking vitamin D supplements can help ward off dementia.

I study

Researchers investigated the relationship between vitamin D supplementation and dementia in more than 12,388 people at the US National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center, with an average age of 71 and without any form of dementia at the time of enrollment. Of the group, 37% (4,637) took three different formulations of vitamin D (calcium-vitamin D, cholecalciferol, and ergocalciferol).

I study Vitamins was conducted through PROTECT, an online study open to people 40 and older, submitting detailed annual lifestyle factor questionnaires combined with cognitive tests to determine what keeps the brain active in old age. Demographic, clinical, behavioral and genetic variables were considered during the analysis.

Early intake of vitamin D reduces the risk of dementia by 40%.

The team found that supplementing each tested formulation of vitamin D was associated with a lower incidence rate of dementia. Notably, the researchers found 40 percent fewer dementia diagnoses in the group taking the supplements. Among all participants, 2,696 people developed a form of dementia in the course of follow up of 10 years, of these 75% had not taken vitamin D, as evidenced by the visit prior to the diagnosis of dementia.

Professor Zahinoor Ismail, who led the research, said: ‘We know that vitamin D has some effects in the brain that could have implications for reducing dementia. However, the research so far has yielded conflicting results. Our findings now provide key insights. on groups that might be specifically targeted for vitamin D supplementation. Overall, we found evidence to suggest that early supplementation may be particularly beneficial, before the onset of cognitive decline.”

The effects are greater in women and in carriers of the APOEe4 gene

While vitamin D was effective in all groups, the team found that the beneficial effects were significantly greater in females than males. Similarly, the effects were greater in people with normal cognition, compared with those reporting signs of mild cognitive impairment (changes that have been linked to a higher risk of dementia).

The beneficial effects of vitamin D were also significantly greater in carriers of the APOEe4 gene (a known risk factor for Alzheimer’s dementia) than in non-carriers. According to the authors, people who carry the APOEe4 gene absorb vitamin D better from their intestines, which could increase the effect of vitamin D supplementation. However, no blood levels were taken to test this hypothesis.

Further studies are needed to confirm the association

Preventing dementia or even delaying its onset is vital given the growing number of people affected. The vitamin D link in this study suggests that taking vitamin D supplements early may be beneficial in preventing or delaying dementia. “But now we need clinical trials to confirm this finding,” said Dr Byron Creese, co-author of the study. or placebo, and examining changes in cognition with tests of memory and thinking over time.”







