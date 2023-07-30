Vitamin D: The sun vitamin protects against these diseases

Our body needs vitamin D – that is undisputed. The “sun vitamin” is important for our bone health because it promotes the storage of calcium. Our immune system is also dependent on the substance and needs it to fight diseases.

For example, scientists from the renowned Brown University have now published a new research paper at the “Nutrition” congress, reported “Aponet”. Accordingly, a lack of vitamin ensures that the symptoms of psoriasis intensified. This is one of the most common, inflammatory diseases of the skin. And that’s not all: the vitamin D level is linked to many diseases. FOCUS online explains how high the daily requirement should be – and against which diseases and complaints this helps.

Vitamin D protects against these diseases

Vitamin D can help with the following diseases:

Diseases of the brain and nerves: Studies in recent years have shown that vitamin D could play a not insignificant role in the prevention of various diseases of the brain and nerves, for example in dementia diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, but also in strokes. In addition, vitamin D can significantly reduce the risk of falls in older people. Falls in old age are considered a high risk factor for the need for care. This often leads to a femoral neck fracture, which can lead to bed confinement and immobility.



Depression: Especially in the so-called winter depression, caused by lack of light, vitamin D can have a positive effect on mood. Studies also show that there is a connection between severe depression and severe vitamin D deficiency.

Krebs: It is a fact that the cancer rate is higher in areas with little sun than in regions close to the equator. The reason for this could be that the lack of light leads to a vitamin D deficiency, among other things. Studies have examined this more closely and found evidence that vitamin D could reduce the rate at which cancer cells divide. This probably applies to colon cancer, lung cancer and breast cancer. However, further studies are needed.



Diabetes: There is evidence that vitamin D can have a positive effect on blood sugar. Vitamin D has been shown to benefit diabetes metabolism.



cardiovascular diseases: Vitamin D could prevent plaque from forming and depositing in the blood vessels as quickly. The vital substance would thus protect against arteriosclerosis, the most important risk factor for heart attacks and strokes.

Vitamin D helps here

The vitamin also fulfills the following tasks:

Immune system: Without vitamin D, some immune cells cannot work at all. These are, for example, T cells that belong to the group of lymphocytes. Vitamin D takes on an important dual function: on the one hand it promotes the production of certain immune cells, on the other hand it modulates excessive immune responses to a normal level. This is what makes vitamin D so valuable in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and even multiple sclerosis. Various studies indicate that vitamin D deficiency may play a role in these diseases.



bone formation: Vitamin D is important for the bone to be sufficiently mineralized. Above all, it regulates the function of the bone-building cells, the osteoblasts. This makes the vitamin just as irreplaceable for healthy bones as calcium. The best-known example of what a lack of vitamin D can do in the worst case scenario is rickets. This deficiency disease still led to severe malformations in children at the beginning of the last century (softening of the bones, funnel chest and more).



muscles: Vitamin D also helps build muscle and protects against age-related muscle loss to some extent, research suggests.



Complication-free pregnancy: Vitamin D is not only important during pregnancy so that the child develops well, but also to prevent gestational diabetes. These connections have been scientifically well researched.



Sexual power for man and woman: Many aspects of hormone regulation depend on vitamin D, which, as mentioned at the beginning, is actually a hormone precursor. This property also comes into play in the formation of sex hormones. A good supply of vitamin D is associated with the sufficient formation of testosterone in men. Vitamin D can improve fertility in both men and women.

How to absorb vitamin D

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the estimated daily requirement for vitamin D in children over the age of one, adolescents and adults is around 20 micrograms (µg) per day (= 800 IU) .

The body can produce vitamin D itself in the skin if it gets enough sunlight. Ten minutes a day outside is enough for this, even if the sky is overcast. No problem in light summer clothing, but on cold winter days the vitamin D supply becomes tight. Especially since many physicians consider a high daily dose to be sensible.

While we have to absorb other vitamins, such as vitamins B, C and E with food, the body can produce vitamin D on its own. The prerequisite for this is UV radiation. When sunlight hits the top layer of skin, UVB radiation and lipoproteins (contain cholesterol) on the skin convert precursors of vitamin D into biologically active vitamin D3.

Become this way 80 to 90 percent of vitamin D needs are met. This is included 20 micrograms per day. The body stores excess vitamin D in stores located in the liver and in adipose tissue. He can usually fall back on these reserves in the low-light season.

The organism receives the remaining ten to 20 percent of the vitamin D requirement from food. Are rich in this vital substance fat fish like herring and salmon, but also liver, mushrooms and egg yolk. However, very large amounts would have to be consumed in order for significant amounts of vitamin D to come together – which is almost impossible in practice. For this reason, you can also use dietary supplements.