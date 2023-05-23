Taking vitamin D: fewer deaths from cancer

The German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) is extremely active when it comes to vitamin D. We reported back in 2021 on a study by the relevant research group, which said that we would have 30,000 fewer cancer deaths in Germany if all people over 50 took vitamin D regularly.

In the June 2023 issue of Ageing Research Reviews another work by DKFZ to this topic. It said: Daily intake of vitamin D3 reduces mortality from cancer by 12 percent ( 1 ). It is an analysis of 14 high-quality studies with a total of 105,000 participants.

Good vitamin D supply: more favorable prognosis

Vitamin D deficiency is very common worldwide and is found particularly in people with chronic diseases and thus often in cancer patients. In Germany, the vitamin D levels of 15 percent of the general population are below the minimum values. In patients with intestinal tumors, however, 59 percent of those affected have vitamin D levels that are too low (below 12 ng/ml).

It is also known from meta-analyses that there is an increased risk of lung, colon, breast, lymph gland and bladder carcinomas if those affected have a low vitamin D level. If there is a vitamin D deficiency in tumor diseases, then this is also associated with an unfavorable prognosis. At the same time, it is known that vitamin D levels above 20 ng/ml result in a better prognosis for breast and colon tumours.

If you look at the table in our article on vitamin D deficiency, you’ll see that the 12 ng/mL level referred to above as the “minimum level” does not actually mean that the individual is adequately supplied with vitamin D. On the contrary, it is still a matter of deficiency. Because values ​​below 20 ng/ml are also officially considered a deficiency with an increased risk of bone diseases. Even with values ​​between 20 and 30 ng/ml, the NAM (National Academy of Medicineformerly IOM Institute of Medicine) that this is not sufficient for everyone to prevent bone diseases, so that values ​​between 30 and 50 ng/ml should be aimed for – especially since the vitamin is not only needed for the bones, but for many other bodily functions.

Better daily low dose than infrequent high dose

The team around Ben Schöttker (epidemiologist am DKFZ) found in his analysis of 14 studies that vitamin D3 can reduce cancer mortality – but only when it is taken daily in low doses (400 – 4000 IU per day), but not when it is taken sporadically in high doses (eg e.g. once a month 60,000 to 120,000).

It was also important that it was best to start taking it before the cancer diagnosis. In addition, according to Schöttker, people over 70 in particular would benefit from taking vitamin D, since cancer is diagnosed much more frequently at this age than e.g. B. at 50.

It was also interesting that not only people who were previously vitamin D deficient benefited from supplementation, but also those who were not deficient.

Vitamin D: prevention of cancer deaths

Nevertheless, it makes sense to have the current vitamin D level measured before supplementation, so that in the event of a specific deficiency, higher doses can be taken to remedy the deficiency (e.g. 4000 IU daily). If there is no deficiency, you can stick to lower dosages (e.g. 800 to 1000 IU daily). In the following link you will find all the tips and information on how to take vitamin D correctly.

Hermann Brenner, epidemiologist and prevention expert at German Cancer Research Center stated: “The study showed the potential of vitamin D supplementation to prevent cancer deaths. In addition, regular intake of vitamin D costs little and poses hardly any risks.”