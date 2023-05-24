Vitamin deficiencies: all symptoms on the body

Vitamin deficiency has critical effects on the body and should therefore never be underestimated.

Recognize the symptoms of a total lack or even a lack of vitamins, it is important because often the consequences do not manifest themselves directly, but with some signals of the body which represent a first alarm bell.

There are various types of vitamin “deficiencies” and it is useful to differentiate them to understand what happens and how to identify them. If on the one hand they are linked to nutrition, on the other hand they are linked to diseases that do not allow normal absorption. Let’s find out together, however, what are the symptoms to keep in mind. Some of them, unfortunately, are often taken lightly. Others, however, are rather alarming and should always be kept under control.

Vitamin deficiency: reading the body’s signals

Vitamin deficiencies in the following subjects a healthy and balanced diet are rare, do not pose any kind of danger at all. Above all, those who have the habit of eating well have the possibility of supplying their body with all the nutritional values ​​it needs, without risking any kind of danger should they feel any shortcomings or deficiencies. Vitamin intake is in fact closely linked to nutrition, for this reason eating correctly and everything helps to stay healthy and maintain optimal levels in the blood.

The vitamin A deficiency she manifests with vision disturbances, when we feel tired, blurred vision or other disturbances it is important to check but also to evaluate this specific vitamin but also to consume a little water. When you have difficulty concentrating, the problem is vitamin B1 which brings tiredness and exhaustion, when there is no vitamin B6 pain and cramps occur, especially in the legs. Bone pain, on the other hand, is linked to the lack of vitamin D, typical in women, also linked to bad mood and other dysfunctions. Premature aging to a lack of Vitamin E, problems with nails and hair are instead to be understood as a lack of biotin.

We must always integrate them through nutrition because this remains the main way to offer the body everything it needs without eliminating carbohydrates, proteins, fruit and vegetables. In specific cases where it is agreed with the doctor it is possible tap into additional support from particular supplements that are designed to help the body in a specific moment of decline. In any case, before making hasty decisions, it is advisable to consult a specialist.