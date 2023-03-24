© Getty Images/Johner Images

Vitamin K plays an important role in blood clotting in the body. The vitamin is contained in many foods, which is why a vitamin K deficiency is rare in a balanced diet. However, certain diseases or the use of some medications can cause deficiency symptoms. How do you know if you have a deficiency or an overdose and which foods contain a particularly large amount of vitamin K?

Like vitamin A, vitamin D and vitamin E, vitamin K belongs to the group of fat-soluble vitamins. Strictly speaking, vitamin K is not one vitamin, but two: Vitamin K1 (phylloquinone) and K2 (menaquinone). In general usage, however, these are usually summarized under the term vitamin K.

It used to be used in medicine to treat vitamin K deficiency Vitamin K3 (menadione) use. However, since this synthetically produced vitamin caused numerous side effects, it has since been withdrawn from the market. Instead, a synthetic or bacterially produced form of vitamin K2 (menaquinone-7) is now used in some medicines and dietary supplements.

Effect – what is vitamin K good for?

Vitamin K primarily plays a central role in our body for blood clotting: it is involved in the production of proteins in the liver, which as coagulation factors ensure that bleeding is stopped. Vitamin K1 in particular is responsible for activating inactive precursors of these coagulation factors. If there is no vitamin K in the body, the coagulation factors cannot be converted.

In addition, especially vitamin K2 is also for the metabolism of connective tissue and bones. Together with vitamin D and various proteins, vitamin K ensures that the bones are strengthened: this reduces the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

What is the daily requirement of vitamin K?

According to the German Society for Nutrition e. V. at 70 to 80 micrograms for men and 60 to 65 micrograms for women. At the moment, no distinction is made between vitamin K1 and K2, even if they fulfill slightly different functions in the body.

Vitamin K is found in both animal (vitamin K2) and plant foods (vitamin K1). Green vegetables and some herbs, such as chives or chives, are particularly rich in vitamin K1 Parsely. Fish and meat (with the exception of liver) contain little vitamin K, but eggs and some dairy products do. Most types of fruit (with the exception of kiwis) are also rather low in vitamin K.

The following is an example vitamin K content some foods per 100 grams listed:

Onions: 310 micrograms

Spinach: 280 micrograms

Brussels sprouts: 250 micrograms

Leek: 224 micrograms

Kale: 187 micrograms

Yolk: 147 micrograms

Broccoli: 121 Micrograms

Red cabbage: 100 micrograms

Calf liver: 97 micrograms

Quark: 50 micrograms

Liverwurst: 46 micrograms

Gouda: 25 micrograms

Roast beef: 13 micrograms

Salmon: 3 micrograms

Food with vitamin K should be stored away from light if possible, otherwise the vitamin content of the food may be reduced. The losses during cooking, on the other hand, are only small, since vitamin K is extremely heat-stable.

As a rule, the intake of vitamin K through food is sufficient. However, if you have an increased tendency to bleed or if you have osteoporosis, it may make sense to take additional dietary supplements with vitamin K after consulting a doctor.

Vitamin K deficiency: What are the causes?

A vitamin K deficiency is relatively rare, since vitamin K is contained in many foods and vitamin K2 can also be produced to a certain extent by certain intestinal bacteria themselves. The supply is therefore usually sufficient to cover the daily requirement. If there is a vitamin K deficiency, this is usually due to illnesses or the use of certain medications and not to improper nutrition.

Since vitamin K is absorbed in the small intestine or also partly produced there, people with diseases of the intestine are particularly at risk of developing a vitamin K deficiency. These diseases include, for example Celiac disease, ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. Although liver diseases do not cause a vitamin K deficiency, they can trigger similar symptoms, since the vitamin K can then often not be used to form blood-clotting factors in the liver.

In addition, long-term treatment with antibiotics can also lead to a vitamin K deficiency, since antibiotics destroy the intestinal bacteria. A vitamin K deficiency can also occur when taking antiepileptic drugs, coumarin derivatives and bile acid binding agents.

Symptoms: How does a vitamin K deficiency manifest itself?

A vitamin K deficiency leads to disorders of blood coagulation and calcium metabolism. Typical symptoms are therefore:

an increased tendency to bleed (e.g. frequent nosebleeds)

the increased formation of bruises

anemia

possibly diseases such as osteoporosis or arteriosclerosis

If there is a suspicion of a vitamin K deficiency, the INR value (“international normalized ratio”) or the Quick value can be determined. Both provide information about blood clotting and are noticeable in vitamin K deficiency.

If a deficiency is diagnosed, either the cause should be remedied (treatment of the disease that caused it or change of medication) or the deficiency itself should be treated by administering tablets or injecting vitamin K.

Vitamin K for babies prevents deficiency

Babies are at increased risk of vitamin K deficiency because breast milk is low in vitamin K. In addition, the babies’ intestinal flora is not yet fully developed, so that they can only produce a little vitamin K themselves.

Newborns are usually given vitamin K shortly after birth (vitamin K prophylaxis) because they are born with low vitamin K stores. Babies who are exclusively breastfed should be given supplemental vitamin K until the end of breastfeeding. Vitamin K is usually already included in baby food.

Vitamin K can be given to newborns either orally or as an injection. In Germany, vitamin K is now mainly given orally in the form of drops; injections are usually only given to premature babies. The vitamin K drops are given to the babies as part of the first three check-ups. In other countries, on the other hand, an injection is preferred in order to achieve full protection with just one dose.

Vitamin K overdose

Vitamin K overdose is very rare because the vitamin has no toxic effects. If very high doses are injected, an allergic skin reaction can occur. In some cases, especially in infants, changes in blood composition have also been observed: Particularly high doses can lead to dissolution of the red blood cells (hemolysis).

The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment recommends a maximum daily dose of 80 micrograms of vitamin K1 and 25 micrograms of vitamin K2 for food supplements.

In people who have an increased risk of thrombosis, the formation of vitamin K is inhibited by medication. These drugs, which contain coumarins such as phenprocoumon or warfarin, are called vitamin K antagonists and belong to the group of blood clotting inhibitors (anticoagulants). They include, for example, Marcumar®, Phenpro Ratiopharm® or Falithrom®. They will include people with an artificial heart valve or administered atrial fibrillation.

Vitamin K antagonists prevent the clotting factors from being converted from their inactive precursor to their active form. This reduces the risk of a blood clot. However, a vitamin K-rich diet can reduce the effect of vitamin K antagonists.

However, you do not have to do without foods containing vitamin K entirely – on the contrary, a lack of vitamin K can unfavorably increase the effect of anticoagulants. A balanced diet is therefore recommended. However, additional vitamin K (in the form of dietary supplements or medication) should under no circumstances be taken when using an anticoagulant in order to avoid interactions.

If you are unsure about your diet, you should consult your doctor to be on the safe side. In addition, regular monitoring of the so-called INR value is recommended. The INR value can be used to determine blood coagulation – the higher the value, the slower the blood coagulation process.

Updated: 03/23/2023



Author: Kathrin Mehner, medical editor | Jasmin Rauch, medical editor