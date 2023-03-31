Why is vitamin K so good for our body? Here’s everything you should know (and what foods you should eat to get more).

Vitamins are a group of substances necessary for normal cell function, growth and development. There are two categories of vitamins: fat-soluble vitamins and water-soluble vitamins. The former are stored in the liver, adipose tissue and muscles of the body. The four fat-soluble vitamins are vitamins A, D, E and K. These vitamins are absorbed more easily by the body in the presence of dietary fat.

Water-soluble vitamins (such as vitamins C and B) are not stored in the body and any remaining or excess amounts are naturally excreted in the urine. All vitamins must be consumed regularly to prevent nutrient deficiencies (with the exception of vitamin B12, which can be stored in the liver for many years). But what function does the “less known” vitamin K perform, exactly? It’s a very important vitamin, that’s why.

Vitamin K: what function does it perform for the body

Vitamin K is used to make a protein known as prothrombin. Produced in the liver, prothrombin is one of several factors believed to promote a proper blood clotting and many associated health benefits. When consumed regularly as part of a well-balanced diet, therefore, this vitamin can be very beneficial in maintaining the health of the cardiovascular and skeletal systems. According to the National Academy of Medicine, the daily requirement of vitamin K from food is 90 micrograms for women and 120 for men.

In addition to controlling blood clotting, this vitamin moderates blood loss in the event of an injury. It also helps foster the absorption of calcium content from food, which as everyone knows helps in the formation and maintenance of healthy bones. Vitamin K2 also appears to be involved in processes that help protect your brain as you age. A vitamin K deficiency can easily turn into osteoporosis or serious heart disease. This is why it is important to take it regularly.

Vitamin K is contained in many foods, especially green leafy vegetables. The foods to prefer, to fill up on this important vitamin, are cabbage, dandelions, carrots, beans, turnip tops, parsley, spinach, lettuce and broccoli. In addition to these vegetables, vitamin K is also contained in strawberries, eggs, olive oil and animal innards, such as liver.