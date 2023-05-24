Vitamins are essential for our health: here’s which foods to find them in and avoid serious deficiencies

A full of health, well-being and energy with the right vitamins for your needs. Let’s discover them together.

Vitamins are something we often hear about, but focusing on their importance can be really helpful for us and our well-being. These are micronutrients that perform countless functions within the organism. They are antioxidants or they can support enzymes in some fundamental biochemical reactions. They are useful for metabolism and play crucial roles without which there would be problems for the natural physiology of our body.

First of all, let’s clarify that the most important ones can be divided into two groups: the first is made up of water soluble vitamins, they are those that dissolve in water and that do not remain in the body for long because they are disposed of with urine. A second group is that of fat-soluble vitamins. A, E and K belong to this category. These are vitamins that dissolve in fat and this means that the body can store them in adipose tissue and in the liver and they remain in the body sometimes even for months.

The essential vitamins for our health

The water-soluble vitamins so we have to replenish them more often because the faster they leave us. On the contrary, fat-soluble vitamins, although important, must be taken judiciously because they can also accumulate in our body. In this article we will clearly see in an analytical way the task of the various vitamins and this will help us to take them in a more useful way for our health.

The vitamin A it is also known as retinol, it is one of the fat-soluble ones and is essential for eye health. We find it in carrots, sweet potatoes, cod liver oil, eggs, apricots, pumpkins and spinach. There vitamin B1 it is part of the water-soluble ones and is very important for regulating insulin. Excellent sources of this vitamin are sunflower seeds, brown rice, rye, asparagus, cabbage, cauliflower and as far as the animal world is concerned, we find it in liver, eggs and pork.

The vitamin B2 it is another water soluble and is very important in metabolic processes. If it is missing, oral inflammation and pathologies affecting the mouth can occur. We find this vitamin in bananas, asparagus, beets, ricotta, milk, yogurt, meat, eggs and fish.

B3, B5 and B6: sources of health and well-being

The vitamin B3 is also called niacin and allows the body’s cells to grow in a healthy way. In the past the diet of some individuals was deficient in this important vitamin and the consequence was the pellagra which induces diarrhoea, intestinal disorders, etc. We find it in beef, tuna, salmon, milk, eggs, carrots, broccoli, nuts and tofu.

The vitamin B5 it is one of the water-soluble ones and is very important for hormones and energy production. Good sources are whole grains, broccoli, avocados and yogurt. There vitamin B6 it is water soluble and is very important because without it there would be difficulties in the formation of red blood cells and this can lead to anemia. It is essential to get hold of this vitamin by eating chickpeas, pumpkin, bovine liver, walnuts and bananas.

Vitamin B7 it is also known as biotin and is used to metabolise proteins, fats and carbohydrates. It is also needed for the formation of keratin and we know how essential this protein is for hair, skin and nails. If this vitamin is missing, dermatitis and intestinal inflammation will occur. For our body not to be deficient in vitamin B7 it is useful not to miss liver, broccoli, spinach and cheese.

B9 and B12: pregnancy and vegetarians

Vitamin B9 is also known as folic acid and serves for the synthesis of DNA and RNA. The lack of this vitamin during pregnancy is very serious because it could damage the nervous system of the fetus. It is found in special supplements for pregnant women but also in leafy vegetables, legumes, peas, sunflower seeds and liver.

The vitamina B12 it is important for the nervous system and can sometimes be somewhat deficient in individuals following a vegetarian or vegan diet. Vitamin B12 is found in shellfish, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products and milk. If you are vegan or vegetarian, doctors will advise you to take vitamin B12 in the form of supplements.

The vitamin C it is among the water-soluble ones and is also known as ascorbic acid. It contributes to wound healing and bone formation and is found in raw fruits and vegetables. There vitamin D it serves the bones and is found in fatty fish, eggs and some mushrooms. There Vitamin E prevents oxidative stress and is found in kiwi, almonds and eggs. There Vitamin K it is counted among the fat-soluble ones and is used for blood coagulation. We find it in pumpkin, figs and parsley.

