Vitamins, here’s which ones to take every day

The vitamins are essential nutrients for salute. Without them certain processes, often fundamental for life, cannot take place.

At school, the case of navigators of the past is always studied who, due to the long periods spent at sea without adequate nutrition, in particular due to insufficient consumption of fruit and vegetables, they got sick of scurvydisease resulting from vitamin C deficiency.

Quantities have been established for most vitamins daily necessary to stay healthy and for some a maximum limit has also been established Safe as even an excess of vitamins in certain cases can have harmful effects.

When vitamins are present in insufficient quantities in our body, due to a greater need, an inadequate diet or absorption problems, we speak of hypovitaminosis, while their absence is defined as avitaminosis. Rather rarer is the opposite situation, thehypervitaminosis.

Vitamins to take daily

Vitamins can be divided into two groups: those water soluble and those fat soluble. The former cannot be accumulated by the body and therefore must be taken daily basis through food: these are vitamins of group B, H, PP and C.

The vitamins of the second group are absorbed together with dietary fats and accumulate in the liver: vitamins A, D, E and K are part of it.

A diet healthy and balanced (better if combined with regular exercise) in general allow you to take correct amount of vitamins, without resorting to supplements. The case of those who find themselves in specific conditions is different (for example those who are pregnant, those who have a particular pathology, etc.). In any case, given that each person is individual and health is involved, it is forbidden do-it-yourself.

Below is a list of vitamins, functions of each of them, of the foods in which they are mainly found and of the daily doses according to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

B vitamins and other water-soluble vitamins

. Necessary for the metabolism of carbohydrates, it favors the nutrition of the nervous tissues. It is found (especially) in cereals, legumes, pork, brewer’s yeast, nuts. It is partly produced by the intestinal flora. The daily requirement is at least 0.8 mg. Riboflavin (B2) . This vitamin is important for the nutritional status of the skin and mucous membranes.

. This vitamin is important for the nutritional status of the skin and mucous membranes. It is found in brewer’s yeast, wheat germ, whole grains, liver, meat and milk. The daily requirement is 0.6 mg for every 1000 kcal taken. Pantothenic acid (B5) . It serves as protection against a number of pathological conditions.

. It serves as protection against a number of pathological conditions. It is found in legumes and offal mostly. The daily requirement is 3-12 mg per day. Pyridoxine (B6) . It affects the efficiency of the body’s use of proteins, the synthesis of hemoglobin, and the metabolism of carbohydrates and lipids.

. It affects the efficiency of the body’s use of proteins, the synthesis of hemoglobin, and the metabolism of carbohydrates and lipids. It is found in meat, fish, legumes. The daily requirement is at least 1.1 mg for women and 1.5 mg for men. Cobalamin (B12) . This vitamin is involved in the metabolism of fatty acids, amino acids and nucleic acids.

. This vitamin is involved in the metabolism of fatty acids, amino acids and nucleic acids. It is particularly found in liver, meat, fish, milk and eggs. The daily requirement is at least 2 micrograms. Folic acid and folate (B9) . These are substances used by the body to make new cells.

. These are substances used by the body to make new cells. They are found in green leafy vegetables, legumes, dried fruit, kiwis, strawberries, liver, cheese and eggs. The daily requirement is 0.4 mg. Vitamin H – Biotin (B8) . Biotin participates in the synthesis of glucose and fatty acids and is also abundantly produced by the intestinal flora.

. Biotin participates in the synthesis of glucose and fatty acids and is also abundantly produced by the intestinal flora. It is found above all in the liver, in meat, in egg yolk, in dried fruit, in various vegetables and fresh fruit, in milk and cheese, in fish. The daily requirement is 15-100 µg. Vitamin PP – Niacin (B3) . It takes part in the reactions of cellular respiration, the synthesis and demolition of amino acids, fatty acids and cholesterol.

. It takes part in the reactions of cellular respiration, the synthesis and demolition of amino acids, fatty acids and cholesterol. It is very common in foods of animal origin. The daily requirement is 6.6 mg per 1000 kcal taken. Vitamin C – ascorbic acid. In addition to participating in numerous metabolic reactions and in the biosynthesis of collagen, some amino acids and hormones, vitamin C is also an anti-oxidant and helps the immune system.

Fat-soluble vitamins