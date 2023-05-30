Vitamins, these are the symptoms if there are deficiencies: how to fix them

Keeping the vitamins we take under control is very important for the well-being of our body and for aging better.

Vitamins play a vital role in maintaining optimal health and proper functioning of our bodies. It is important to consume a balanced and varied diet that provides a good amount of vitamins. To do this, it is essential learn about the different vitamins and their specific benefits. Only in this way can we ensure that our body receives the adequate amount of essential nutrients.

From an early age we hear about the importance of vitamin Cvery famous because it plays a role of ssupport of our immune system. The deficiency of this vitamin can manifest itself with a general fatigue, bleeding gums, slow healing wounds. In fact, vitamin C is essential for the synthesis of collagen, a structural protein that plays a fundamental role in skin health. To remedy the deficiency it is recommended to consume fruits and vegetables such as citrus fruits (oranges and lemons), kiwis, strawberries, pineapples, melons, peppers, broccoli and spinach.

Vitamin C, however, is not the only one we need to make sure we get. Here is a brief overview of vitamins we need most, the symptoms that may appear in the event of their deficiency and how to remedy them, following the advice of experts.

The most important vitamins: taking them is easy and natural

We then move on to vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to conditions like osteoporosis, which increases the risk of bone fractures. Not surprisingly, if our body feels a lack of this vitamin, it manifests it with bone weakness or muscle pain. To remedy vitamin D deficiency it is very important to spend time outdoors to allow the skin to synthesize the vitamin through sun exposure. Foods such as fatty fish, eggs, and fortified products can also help.

The vitamina B12however, it is essential for the formation of red blood cells in the bone marrow. If we don’t take enough we can try tiredness, weakness, tingling in the hands and feet and memory problems. We can fix it consume foods rich in vitamin B12, such as meat, fish, dairy products and eggs. It has been observed that people who follow a vegan diet often have these kinds of problems.

Another important vitamin for our body is vitamin A, essential for healthy vision. Symptoms of a deficiency of this vitamin are reduced vision, dry skin, bone growth defects. As usual, it is possible to consume foods rich in vitamin A to remedy: carrots, spinach, pumpkin and melons.

We conclude with the Vitamin E, which carries out an important antioxidant action and is involved in the correct functioning of the nervous system. Taking too little vitamin E can lead to trying muscle weakness, coordination problems, impaired immune system, especially at a young age. You can make up for the lack of this vitamin eat foods such as sunflower seeds, almonds, spinach and wheat germ oil.

Remember that it is always better to get your vitamins from a balanced diet than relying solely on supplements. However, it is always advisable to speak to a health professional before starting any vitamin supplement regimen or changing your diet.