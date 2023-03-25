Home Health Viterbo News 24 – Asl of Viterbo: the commissioner is arriving
Viterbo News 24 – Asl of Viterbo: the commissioner is arriving

Viterbo News 24 – Asl of Viterbo: the commissioner is arriving
Asl of Viterbo: the commissioner is coming

The name of Egisto Bianconi, current administrative director of Rome 2, is mentioned

VITERBO – A commissioner is about to arrive at the ASL of Viterbo. The president of the Region, Francesco Rocca, would be about to sign the measure. The indiscretion was published by the newspaper La Repubblica which reports that the current administrative director of ASL Roma 2, Egisto Bianconi, former general manager of the Sant’Andrea hospital in Rome, should arrive at the helm of the local health company in Tuscia. today led by the former director of the ASL of Viterbo, Donatella Donetti. Viterbo will not be the only commissioned company: the other commissioned health companies are Rome 1, Rome 6 and Rieti. Tiziana Frittelli, current general manager of the San Giovanni Addolorata hospital in Rome, should arrive in Rieti, where the commissioner provision has already been signed.

