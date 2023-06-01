Vitiligo: Causes and Treatment | Nurse Times

Let’s explore the theme of vitiligo, an epidermis disease of which not everything is known yet.

The vitiligo is a disease that affects theepidermis and manifests itself with “chalky white” areas of the skin. They are areas where there is no pigmentation at all due to a melanin deficiency. It usually appears in people aged between ten and forty, but it can appear from infancy or after forty.

The areas of the body most affected are the hands, feet and around the mouth. Also a vitiligo can be distinguished segmentalwhich affects only one side of the body, from one non segmentariaif it affects both sides.

The causes of Vitiligo are not fully known. However, there are some hypotheses. Family history and autoimmune diseases are frequently associated with it and could be the cause. And it cannot be ruled out that stress also plays a role.

Il treatment the more effective it is sunlight, because it is able to stimulate the production of melanin and therefore the pigmentation of the skin. Use the Sun protection however it is very important. Also there artificial light might be useful, with specific wavelengths. Another possible treatment isgrafting of pigmented skin tissue onto depigmented skin.

At the congress of European Academy Of Dermatology And Venereology (EADV) Last year, the results of two analyzes of pooled data from Phase III trials were also presented TRuE-V1 e TRuE-V2. According to these results, in adolescent and adult patients with non-segmental vitiligo, ruxolitinib in cream resulted in substantial repigmentation of the face and body at week 52, which was consistent across all demographic and baseline clinical feature subgroups.

