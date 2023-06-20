Home » Vitiligo, new therapies are on the way and a Lego character: Mateo
Vitiligo, new therapies are on the way and a Lego character: Mateo

Vitiligo, new therapies are on the way and a Lego character: Mateo

Mateo was born, a new Lego character with Vitiligo. On the face and hair.

It is part of the LEGO DREAMZzz series. Mateo is also featured in videos aired on Prime Video, Netflix, Boing, Lego’s YouTube and on Cartoon Netwoork). He has a skin disease that affects melanocytes, i.e. the cells that produce the pigment on which the natural color of the skin depends (melanin). The resulting deficiency or total absence of melanin is manifested by the appearance of spots.

Barbie, produced the first doll representing a person with Down syndrome

“Our stories focus on representation and inclusiveness. Mateo has vitiligo, but it’s part of him, it’s a characteristic of him that is normalized in the context »explains Martin Klingenberg, who supervised the creation of the product. Lego designers have tried to make Vitiligo a part of the story. In fact, no one points it out to Mateo or bullies or humiliates him.
In Italy 7 out of 100 people suffer from vitiligo. From the specialists the announcement of a new therapy. “An ad hoc therapy is on the way that can re-pigment from 30 to 70% of the affected surface – explains Professor Mauro Picardo, of the Unicamillus International University and Coordinator of the Task Force for Vitiligo of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases – It is of calcineurin inhibitors, indicated for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, which play a role of immunomodulators. These are molecules that have been studied for vitiligo, some for systemic treatment and one for the topical route approved in the United States“.
Arco V.
