Health

Vitiligo: Re-pigmentation is possible

Vitiligo is a plague for 330,000 Italians, but according to experts, repigmentation is possible.

Vitiligo: how to fight it?

Vitiligo is a problem that affects more and more people. There are about 100 million in the world and there are 330,000 in Italy alone. Although cleared with respect to the past, to date the audacity of exceptional testimonials such as famous models has made it a distinctive trait and a manifesto of inclusiveness. Models aside, the problem remains for many who look for remedies every day to live better and without shame. Next Sunday will be World Vitiligo Day.

The date is a tribute to Michael Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009. Michael was certainly the most famous person affected by vitiligo and one of the first to make it a distinctive and inclusive manifesto. But how to check and, if necessary, remedy this problem? The experts tell us so.

The pathologies associated with the problem

According to experts, there are two pathologies associated with vitiligo: thyroid disorders and celiac disease. To combat it, it is useful to use antioxidants and natural active ingredients containing substances that stimulate melanin. Among these we find mango, curcumin, coenzyme Q10, polyphenols, green tea extract and beta-carotene. By relying on specialized centers it is possible to combat the problem. Repigmentation is in fact possible. The earlier you intervene, the more receptive the cells are.

