Vitiligo, Still Unmet Needs. Incyte: “Together We Can Win A Disease That Isn’t A Blemish”

Today there is a need to raise awareness and create greater awareness of vitiligo, a real autoimmune skin disease and not, as many think, a mere skin blemish. Many people suffer from it, particularly young people, and in this regard the commitment of Incyte, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is disruptive.

New drugs allow people with vitiligo to live in a much better way. And so here is the role of Incytea company that aims not only to make a therapeutic treatment available, but invites us to think together – communities, institutions, scientific communities and patient communities – on how to make any treatments truly usable and in a uniform way to improve the quality of life of people with vitiligo.

Onofrio MastandreaRegional Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Incyte Italia to the microphones of Mondosanità explains why together we can win the vitiligo.

