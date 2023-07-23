Vitiligo, the concerns of patients and the hope for more effective drugs

Vitiligo, a very frequent, chronic and autoimmune pathology: it manifests itself around the mouth, hands and in critical parts of the body, even at the genital level, and affects a young population group with an often progressive course, significantly impacting quality of life, relationship skills and social interactions. Motore Sanità dedicated an event to vitiligo which involved the leading experts of Piedmont and Liguria.

Vitiligoone of the most frequent, chronic autoimmune pathologies. The real incidence of vitiligo it is difficult to estimate, due to the absence of disease registries and the variability of patient care pathways, however in the general population the incidence is 0.5-1%.

The manifestation of the disease can also be associated with other pathologies mediated by the immune system. The vitiligo it manifests itself around the mouth, hands and in critical parts of the body, even at the genital level, and affects a young population group with an often progressive course, significantly impacting the quality of life, relationship skills and social interactions.

“The vitiligo it is recognized as a pure skin imperfection, instead it is a real disease that predisposes to the onset of even serious comorbidities such as cardiovascular diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, therefore it is right to treat it as a disease” are the words of Ugo Viora, President of ANAP National Association “Friends for the skin” onlus. “It also causes anxiety and depression due to the exclusion and sense of fear towards the future it causes, to which is added the awareness that nothing can be done; yet the person with vitiligo would like to have a chance to treat the disease and be able to go back to having pigmented skin like everyone else”.

There are currently no therapies specifically indicated for vitiligo“those used – continues Dr. Viora – they are palliative because the efficacy is very low and they do not solve the problem. There are new therapies that have already been approved by the FDA and EMA but we don’t know when AIFA will approve them, when they will be available to patients, how they will be reimbursed and if they will be accessible to all”.

