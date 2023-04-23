Vito Bugliarello was 35 years old

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

He rescued two kids who were in trouble while they were swimming in the sea but slipped in the water, couldn’t get back to shore and died. The body of Vito Bugliarello35, was found by divers from the fire department of Reggio Calabria who had been looking for him since yesterday after the man was missing in the stretch of sea between Syracuse e Avola.

Saves two kids in trouble, then dies at sea

Yesterday Bugliarello had seen two boys in difficulty, both minors, who, taking advantage of the spring day, had decided to take a swim near the Cassibile bridge. At first it was thought that the two young people had accidentally ended up in the water while taking a selfie: a thesis later denied by the investigations and by the story of the two friends who were instead taking a bath. Once in the water, the two find it difficult to get back to shore and Bugliarello, who sees everything from the mainland, decides to help them: tied two sheets, he throws them into the water using them as a rope. But he unfortunately slips and can’t get back up.

The searches

Search activities continued throughout today with the coordination of the Port Authority: then the body was recovered near a rocky ridge, kilometers away from where the accident had occurred.

Who was Vito Bugliarello

Bugliarello was originally from Floridia, had attended the Fermi Technical Institute in Syracuse and was a travel lover who immortalized on his Facebook page from Mykonos to Pukhet. Many friends and acquaintances pay homage to him on social networks by calling him a “hero” and appreciating his courage and altruism. «We will always be close to the Bugliarello family. Trying to put into practice every day what your son has taught us with this great gesture », writes a user under the boy’s profile. The Syracuse prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into his death.

