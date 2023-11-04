Vito Fazzi Hospital in Lecce Recognized for High-Quality Oncology Surgery and Surgical Department Results

Lecce Hospital Recognized for High-Quality Oncology Surgery

LECCE – In a recent report by the National Health Agency’s “Outcomes 2023” program, the oncology surgery area at “Vito Fazzi” hospital in Lecce has been ranked among the top 28 healthcare facilities in the country with a high level of quality. The report examined three indicators: the proportion of new resection operations within 120 days of conservative surgery for malignant breast cancer, surgery for lung cancer with a 30-day mortality rate, and surgery for colon cancer with a 30-day mortality rate.

The analysis included facilities performing at least 135 operations per year for malignant breast cancer, 85 operations for lung cancer, and 45 operations for colon cancer.

The report revealed that Lecce Hospital performed exceptionally well in all three indicators. Additionally, the Surgical Department achieved positive results, particularly in the days of hospitalization after laparoscopic cholecystectomy, with a rate of 88.09 percent for Lecce Hospital and an outstanding rate of 95.12 percent for Galatina Hospital’s Week Surgery. Overall, Asl Lecce, the healthcare company overseeing the hospitals, recorded a rate of 85.88 percent, ranking as the second-largest healthcare company in the region of Puglia. These values surpass the national average of 82.2 percent.

Furthermore, the report highlighted the successful treatment of tumors at “Vito Fazzi” hospital. The 30-day mortality rate for surgery for colon cancer was recorded at 1.05 percent, significantly lower than the national average of 4.14 percent. The hospital also saw an increase in the number of surgically treated pancreatic tumors in 2022 compared to the previous year, with excellent outcomes in some cases.

The Breast Unit, launched in 2021 to support women diagnosed with breast cancer, is also making significant progress. The unit experienced an increase in surgeries from 130 in 2021 to 163 in 2022, exceeding the required minimum threshold of 135 surgeries. The indicator for the proportion of new resection operations within 120 days of conservative surgery for malignant breast cancer was recorded at 4.51 percent, lower than the national average of 5.6 percent and a significant improvement from the previous year’s rate of 11.34 percent.

Stefano Rossi, the general director of ASL, expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting the effectiveness, appropriateness, and high level of preparation of the hospital’s clinicians. Rossi emphasized that these outcomes are a testament to the excellent results achieved daily in their hospitals, particularly in terms of outcome and process indicators. He also mentioned the strategic management’s commitment to improving the qualitative indices of interventions and remodeling organization and care paths.

The Cardiovascular Department at “Vito Fazzi” hospital also achieved impressive results, particularly in relation to Lecce, Copertino, and Scorrano. The 30-day mortality rate for STEMI (time-dependent heart attack network) at the “Vito Fazzi” Heart Center was 2.94 percent, significantly lower than the national average of 9.19 percent.

The recognition of Lecce Hospital’s oncology surgery area as a high-quality facility is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the hospital’s staff. The hospital’s commitment to providing excellent care and improving outcomes continues to position it as a leading healthcare facility in the country.

Share this: Facebook

X

