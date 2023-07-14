Vito Lorusso was asking for money to skip the line for treatment. «Up to 200 euros for a visit»

He would have asked his patients for money not owed for treatment, this would be the accusation made by the carabinieri serving in the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bari who yesterday arrested in flagrante delicto the head of the Oncology of Bari “John Paul II”, Vito Lorusso, 68 years old. A story still to be clarified but which causes yet another earthquake in the Irccs, already shaken by a similar case a few years ago. According to initial information, Lorusso would have been arrested by the carabinieri who had been investigating him for a few weeks, probably after the complaint of some patients. Lorusso reassured his patient about the timing of the next clinical tests scheduled for August and, at the same time, pocketed 200 euros for the visit (which was supposed to be free) which had just ended. A modus operandi that would have been practice, according to what was reconstructed by the investigators.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Oncologist arrested, the story

The investigations are coordinated by the public prosecutor’s office Chiara Giordano, in the next few hours the validation of the detention will be requested and the oncologist, well known in the environment, will be able to defend himself by answering the questions of the judge of the preliminary investigations. According to the indictment, the doctor asked for money not owed to patients after the arrestoncologist he allegedly fell ill and was rescued by his colleagues. The investigators maintain the utmost confidentiality on the matter: it is possible that the investigation – at the moment it is only a hypothesis – started from the complaints of some patients. “I am thrilled and baffled”, is the comment of the regional health councilor, Rocco Palese, who is awaiting further investigations by the judiciary. Also incredulous was the director general of the Barese Oncologist, Alessandro Delle Donne, who comments laconically: «Having learned of the story from the press, we await any notifications from the police. We are dismayed and indignant and, if the facts are confirmed, we will not give anyone a discount”.

WHO IS VITO LORUSSO

Vito Lorusso has been the manager of the Medical Oncology Unit of the Irccs Oncology Hospital in Bari since 27 August 2012. From 1 March 2006 to 26 August 2012 he was the manager of the Medical Oncology Unit at Vito Fazzi in Lecce. «Having learned of the story from the press – the comment of the general director of the Irccs Oncologico, Alessandro Delle Donne -, we await any notifications from the police. We are dismayed and indignant and, if the facts are confirmed, we will not give anyone a discount”. “I am thrilled and baffled”, commented the councilor for health of the Puglia region, Rocco Palese.

