Vittorio Pisani appointed Chief of Police, Lamberto Giannini prefect of Rome

The first appointments for police chief and prefect of Rome are underway after weeks of waiting. And it will take a few more days to get to know the new commander of the Guardia di Finanza: there is now convergence in the government on the name of Andrea De Gennaro. His assignment will be made official at the next meeting of the Council of Ministers, given the absence of the head of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, engaged in the G7 in Japan. In the meantime but later 63 days without prefecta real record for the Capital, Rome has the new manager of Palazzo Valentiniafter Bruno Frattasi, since March at the helm of the National Cybersecurity Agency: it is Lamberto Giannini, police chief, appointed Thursday morning by the CDM which at the same time also chose his successor: he is Victor Pisani.

The new police chief Vittorio Pisani Pisani's curriculum, like Giannini's, is da supercop. The new police chief has vanquished the most important clans of the Camorra. Like those led by fugitives Antonio Iovine and Michele Zagaria. Pisani was at the top of the Neapolitan flying squad from 2004 to 2011. In his long investigative career he was also deputy director of Aisi, national internal intelligence. In 1998 he was promoted for extraordinary merit for the capture of the fugitive leaders of the note Secondigliano alliance. Until 2004 he was the coordinator of organized crime investigations and the search for fugitives at the Central Operational Service of the State Police. He was then Deputy Ministerial Counselor at the Central Anti-Crime Directorate from June 2011 to December 2012, he directed the investigative activities that led to the capture of the fugitive Camorra leader Zagaria. For the arrest of the head of the Casalesi clan, he was promoted for extraordinary merit to the rank of senior manager. He then drove the Immigration Service of the State Police, at the Central Directorate of Immigration and Border Police. He was subsequently promoted to prefect, remaining at the disposal of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. "I want to express to Dr. Vittorio Pisani my congratulations on the prestigious appointment as Chief of Police, certain that he will carry it out with the professionalism and high sense of the state that have characterized his entire life. Many cordial wishes for a good job». So in a note the leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi.

In Rome, Lamberto Giannini is the new prefect The prefect Giannini instead remained beyond two years at the top of the police force, but before that he was an investigator with national and international recognition, in particular for his skills in counterterrorism. Roman, 59 years old, the new prefect of Rome, who will have special and executive powers for the 2025 Jubilee, has long led the Digos of the capital and also the national counter-terrorism. He is the founder of Casa, the Anti-Terrorism Strategic Analysis Committee.

A long career After graduating in Law from La Sapienza University, Giannini entered the role of the police in 1989 by attending the 74th course for deputy commissioners at the Higher Institute of Police. For over 30 years he has been fighting crime, especially the one linked to internal and international subversion, even leading the Central Direction of the Prevention Police from October 2016 to December 2020. From January of the following year he held the position of head of the secretariat of the Department of Public Security and two months later he became chief of police, succeeding Franco Gabriellialso prefect of Rome after having been at the top of the national civil protection and then undersecretary of state with responsibility for the security of the Republic: just with Gabrielli, Giannini shared intelligence work in the field for years to defeat Italian and foreign terrorist groups.

The investigations Many investigative successes that have seen the new prefect of Rome as protagonist: from the investigations into the murders of New Red Brigades by Massimo D'Antona and Marco Biagi, along with that by Polfer's agent Emanuele Petri, in contrast to the armed struggle linked to the heirs of the Red Brigades, identified by the police. But Giannini's recent career is also studded with other high-profile operations, such as the foiled attack at the G8 summit in La Maddalena, then transferred to L'Aquila, the one to Italian military departments, and again in 2005 the arrest in Rome of one of the attackers on the London underground who had tried to blow himself up in a Roman station. As director of national counter-terrorism, then, the new prefect followed and neutralized many foreign fighters back in Italy after fighting in the Syrian scenario, allowing their identification and tracking on the national territory.

Meloni: «Pisani and Giannini strengthen the safety of citizens» «I wish to send my best wishes for a good job to the new police chief, Vittorio Pisani, and to the new prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini. We have chosen two great state servants competence ed experience which will help strengthen the safety of citizens and the defence of the institutions,” commented the premier Giorgia Meloni. “We are deeply grateful for the work that police and law enforcement agencies do every day to maintain public order.” To Pisani and Giannini “I wish them great success in this new and delicate role, for which they can count on the full support of the government”.

