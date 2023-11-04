3
Brand name: VITYA
Name: WATERLIFE SUPPLEMENT
Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk
Publication date: November 4, 2023
Documentation
Recall model VITYA – WATERLIFE SUPPLEMENT
(312.6 Kb)
