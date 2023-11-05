Home » VIVEREALCALINO – ALKAWATER ORIGINAL FORMULA
Health

VIVEREALCALINO – ALKAWATER ORIGINAL FORMULA

by admin

Brand name: LIVINGALCALINE

Name: ALKAWATER ORIGINAL FORMULA

Reason for reporting: Recall due to chemical risk

Publication date: November 4, 2023

Documentation

Recall model VIVEREALCALINO – ALKAWATER ORIGINAL FORMULA

04-11-2023 – PDF

(354.6 Kb)

See also  is a 92-year-old woman - breaking latest news

You may also like

The Truth About Carbohydrates: Choosing and Dosing for...

Epigenetically acting drugs could support cancer immunotherapy

Health Alert: Risks of Certain Medications for Nasal...

Milan-Udinese, the penalty on Ebosele: slow motion

4 Practical Tips for Planning Your Meals on...

Online specialist press conference / New acute and...

Sara García, Molecular Biologist and Reserve Astronaut, to...

One Health Day, defending the environment to defend...

Mother’s Frustration: Rainy Conditions in School Gym Impede...

Humanitarian situation in Gaza: surgeries without lights, caesarean...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy