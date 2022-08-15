In addition to the imaging flagship, vivo will release a new generation of V25 series mobile phones in India on August 17, which will continue to strengthen the main Selfie function and inherit the photochromic technology of the previous generation. Shooting function, what you see is what you shoot.

The vivo V25 series will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS. In the night shooting that vivo is good at, it also brings an instant night scene preview function, and also has a night video mode, so that what you see is what you get when shooting at night. The well-known portrait shooting, shooting people at night, can also have high-sensitivity and high-quality performance.

In addition to the main camera, the vivo V25 series is equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. In addition to enabling EIS to keep the picture stable for video recording, in response to the popularity of video shooting, the V25 series also adds a Vlog shooting mode to provide users with video shooting teaching and Templates make it easier to create content.

The vivo V25 series are equipped with AMOLED screens. The V25 Pro will use the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and will provide 8GB and 12GB of memory options, while the V25 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor and will also provide 8GB and 12GB of memory Optionally, the V25 Pro back cover continues the previous generation with photochromic technology, and the back of the machine will show different colors under ultraviolet light.

The vivo V25 series will be released at 2:30 p.m. Taiwan time on August 17. It is reported that there will be a lower-positioned V25e that will debut simultaneously.

