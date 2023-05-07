Vlahovic and yellow card celebration against racists: the FIGC awaits the scoresheet to decide on the ‘pardon’ as for Lukaku | A league

First the racist insults throughout his game, from the moment he entered the field and even more so after his 2-0 goal which closed the match between Juventus e Atalanta. That “You’re a Gypsy” shouted at Dusan Vlahovic from the Bergamo curve he continues to arouse not only the insiders with Gasperini who tried to minimize in the post-match (READ HERE) and Juventus who instead made an official press release via social media (READ HERE), but also the fans who, now more than ever, they expect the intervention of the FIGC and the president Gravina to “heal” the incident. But what are they referring to? To the yellow card dutifully trimmed by the referee to the Serbian attacker right after the polemic exultation following his goal.

THE LUKAKU CASE – Juventus fans in fact, they expect the Italian Football Federation and its president to intervene directly on the incident to exercise “grace” on the player and, therefore, to remove the yellow card from Vlahovic. In essence, what the Juventus supporters are asking for is equal treatment for the Serbian striker in relation to what happened just before the semi-final second leg of the Italian Cup between Inter and Juventus and the yellow card removed by Gravina from Romelu Lukaku and which would have made him miss the match. At the end of the first leg, the Belgian tip of the Nerazzurri cheered controversially against the Juventus fans who had pelted him with racist chants. The yellow card remedied on the pitch was then removed by Gravina who granted him precisely the pardon.

THE FIGC WAITS FOR THE REPORT – What can happen then? First of all, the Serie A sports judge will meet on Tuesday to analyze the reports drawn up by the match officials and inspectors present at the Gewiss Stadium. Then he will decide independently on possible sanctions against Atalanta and his curve. However, if the yellow card is marked on the scoresheet and justified following the controversial exultation, then and only then will the ball pass to the FIGC which will analyze the scoresheet and decide with Gravina for a possible pardon.