Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange, Chelsea blocks the negotiation

The Blues interrupt the deal with the black and whites. And now the track of the Saudi championship is back strong for Big Rom

Vlakhovic? No thank you. Chelsea has thus decided to respond to Juve for the exchange with Romelu Lukaku, putting a transfer on standby at least for now that the Juventus fans themselves have loudly said they do not want. The Blues still need to find an accommodation for the Belgian, who has already found an agreement with the Bianconeri on the basis of a three-year term: an accommodation is being sought for him in Europe, provided that there is someone willing to give Chelsea the 50 million of euros he asks. Otherwise Big Rom will have to resign himself to Saudi Arabia, where the market is open until September 7, an option he has repeatedly rejected. Unless Juve decides to make some new move.

the choice

– Chelsea have never been fully convinced by Vlahovic. Mauricio Pochettino, the coach who has the Blues’ recovery plan in hand, has always been skeptical of the 23-year-old Serbian, both because he has found a center forward in new signing Nicholas Jackson and because he doesn’t believe he is suitable for his type of football. To his perplexities were added those of the property, carried out by Behdad Eghbali, the main part of the reference shareholder Todd Boehly and part of the quadrumvirate that makes decisions on the Blues market. In particular, Chelsea have never accepted Juve’s request to add 40 million euros to Lukaku’s price tag to complete the swap. It is true that Christopher Nkunku’s injury, who arrived from Leipzig for 60 million and was out at least until December due to knee surgery, opens a hole in the Blues’ attack, but Pochettino would prefer a winger or second striker to replace the French. Lukaku, who remains separated at home, doesn’t train with the first team and doesn’t even have a shirt number for 2023-24, remains a problem to solve, but Chelsea would have decided not to consider Vlahovic the right solution. At least not under the conditions proposed by Juve.

deal

The bianconeri must now evaluate how to move. Despite Allegri’s perfunctory words (“I’m happy with him, but the club decides”) after the friendly in which Vlahovic scored two goals, Lukaku remains the first choice. The bianconeri could always get there by finding an economic agreement with Chelsea that does not include the exchange with Vlahovic. Or find a way to convince the Blues to return to the negotiating table by reviewing the conditions of the exchange. Vlahovic for Lukaku and 40 million euros, they say from London, there’s nothing to do.

August 9, 2023 (change August 9, 2023 | 22:06)

