Vogelpark Walsrode: experience the world of birds up close | > – Guide – Travel

Status: 06/12/2023 09:52 a.m On the edge of the Lüneburg Heath, hundreds of species live in the Weltvogelpark Walsrode on an area of ​​24 hectares – from the Andean condor to a harpy eagle and a toucan. Attractions include air shows and feedings.

More than 4,000 birds from all continents and many climate zones live on the edge of the Lüneburg Heath in the World Bird Park Walsrode. About 650 species – including many endangered species such as the snow crane and Steller’s sea eagle – offer animal lovers a colorful experience. Exotic animals such as parrots or hummingbirds can be found there as well as native birds of prey.

The strongest bird of prey in the world

A particularly impressive newcomer since June is a harpy: The mighty animals are the strongest birds of prey in the world and have a wingspan of up to two meters. Females can weigh up to nine kilograms, while males only weigh about half as much. In their homeland, the tropical forests of Central and South America, harpies hunt monkeys and sloths, grabbing prey with their four-inch claws. The female in Walsrode has an enclosure specially adapted to her needs.

Air shows and feedings

During the season from spring to autumn, bald eagles or secretaries demonstrate their skills at daily flight shows on an open-air stage. In addition to the explanations given by the animal trainers, the park presents the home of the various bird species in short films.





Another attraction are regular feedings. In addition to feeding the baby birds, condors, eagles and vultures can be observed feeding the birds of prey. Penguins, pelicans and toucans are allowed to feed visitors themselves.

Parkland with blooming islands

The bird park is also attractive due to the diverse vegetation. A wide variety of shrubs and flowers grow in a 24-hectare park landscape. From crocuses in spring to autumn perennials, there are always islands in bloom. A four-kilometer circular route leads to themed houses such as the parakeet and bird-of-paradise enclosures as well as to walk-in indoor enclosures.

Free flight hall, castle ruins and hummingbird house





A special feature of the park is a 3,000 square meter and twelve meter high free flight hall with a beach and artificial sea surf. Here visitors can watch and feed native and exotic bird species such as roseate spoonbills, guinea fowl and Inca terns. Owls and owls have found their home in a replica castle ruin, and the smallest birds in the world fascinate in the hummingbird house. Some birds have offspring regularly. Visitors can view eggs and young birds up close in a separate area.

From the butterfly hall to the rainforest





In another indoor area, hundreds of butterflies can be seen in various stages of life – from cocoons to moths. These include noble butterflies such as the white tree nymph, the blue morpho butterfly, the malachite butterfly or the atlas moth, which with a wingspan of up to 30 centimeters is more reminiscent of a small bird. Sloths also live with the butterflies, most of which hang lazily in the trees. In the rainforest hall, visitors can discover more than 80 exotic species of birds.

Several playgrounds for children

For children, the park offers several playgrounds spread over the entire site. This includes an adventure playground with climbing towers, cable cars and swings, a water playground and a tree house village with a tower, climbing frames and seesaws.

Weltvogelpark Walsrode

At the bird park

29699 Walsrode

Tel. (05161) 6044-0 The park is closed in winter.

Dogs are not allowed on the premises. current opening hours and admission prices on the park’s website

