Home Health Voice for Purpose: a “voice bank” is born for people with ALS – Giornale di Brescia
Health

Voice for Purpose: a “voice bank” is born for people with ALS – Giornale di Brescia

by admin
  1. Voice for Purpose: a «voice bank» for people with ALS is born Brescia newspaper
  2. The voice generated by the Italian AI gives back the voice to people with ALS DDay.it
  3. A Voice Bank is born, with artificial intelligence for ALS patients – Health & Wellness ANSA Agency
  4. Presentation of the “Voce alla SLA” project, the video message from President Meloni Palazzo Chigi
  5. Artificial intelligence to restore voice to ALS patients. How to become a donor Corriere della Sera
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Xavi Simons: "At Barça we only worked with the ball. With PSG there is a lot of gymnasium, you have to defend yourself"

You may also like

Covid, how will we protect ourselves from the...

Why it’s important not to neglect the heart:...

Is banana the fruit of sportsmen? Here is...

Murder Niccolò Ciatti, the Chechen Bissoultanov sentenced to...

Antibiotic resistance, first patient treated in Italy with...

The Red Cross ‘adopts’ the Gym in the...

122 orphan drugs available in Italy out of...

“What a nasty dig at Mourinho”

Vitamin D can lower the risk of diabetes...

Social freezing: what, how it works and how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy