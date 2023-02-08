“When you dream of something intensely and you meet people like you who are able to be amazed by the news,” he explained Pino I teach, (in the photo) actor and voice actor from whose intuition the platform was born «it means that the dream can become reality, that your vision can be realized. This is the experience we are having with “Voice with Purpose”: on my way I have met highly sensitive scientists, head physicians and entrepreneurs with whom we are transforming my intuition into tools which, through the voice, can give new well-being to those who suffer and a new perspective on relationships.

«The project presented today represents an extraordinary example of excellence for improving the quality of life of those suffering from ALS»said the MEP Procaccini. «I am very pleased that the initiative was presented in the space of the European Parliament in Rome. An important moment to make people aware of giving their voice to give the floor to those who are less fortunate”.

“Voice for purpose” is the first stage of an innovative path which will develop over the next few years and which already today allows the most advanced speech synthesis technologies to be applied for get back to communicating more easily.

«Those who experience a neuromuscular pathology have to deal with the physical limit every day and in this sense technology represents a fundamental tool at the service of everyone’s need for autonomy», Stefano declares Regondi, general manager of the NeMO Clinical Centers and Nemo Lab, who continues: «This is the mission of our technological center that was born in the wake of fifteen years of experience, research and care of the NeMO Centers with which we have taken care of about 20 thousand patients in recent years . With this awareness and responsibility, it is a privilege for us to share this research path with partners of high scientific excellence». Operational since 2021, Nemo Lab, in fact, with its ten laboratories, and the first Italian technological hub exclusively dedicated to neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases.