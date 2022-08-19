The new season of A3 of Geetit Vollavolo Bologna has officially begun. Athletes and staff gathered today, August 18, at the sports hall in Portomaggiore in view of the first training session under the orders of coach Marco Marzola. To open the day, the physical tests performed by Andrea Vannini, second coach, and the distribution of company material.

All present at the court of the Romagna technician who in the evening began to gain confidence with the ball and taraflex. Starting today and for the next two weeks, the technical and weight sessions will be held every day except Saturday and Sunday.

The enthusiasm for the opening of the new season is as much as the trust placed in a new group but with different potential. This was confirmed by the general manager Andrea Cappelletti who at the meeting of the team, on behalf of the whole company, underlined the expectations and the importance of a project that continues to grow.