Home Health Volley A3, Geetit Bologna returns to the gym for the new season
Health

Volley A3, Geetit Bologna returns to the gym for the new season

by admin
Volley A3, Geetit Bologna returns to the gym for the new season

The new season of A3 of Geetit Vollavolo Bologna has officially begun. Athletes and staff gathered today, August 18, at the sports hall in Portomaggiore in view of the first training session under the orders of coach Marco Marzola. To open the day, the physical tests performed by Andrea Vannini, second coach, and the distribution of company material.

All present at the court of the Romagna technician who in the evening began to gain confidence with the ball and taraflex. Starting today and for the next two weeks, the technical and weight sessions will be held every day except Saturday and Sunday.

The enthusiasm for the opening of the new season is as much as the trust placed in a new group but with different potential. This was confirmed by the general manager Andrea Cappelletti who at the meeting of the team, on behalf of the whole company, underlined the expectations and the importance of a project that continues to grow.

See also  VOLVO x Epic Games collaborate on "Fortnite" graphics engine to create electric car entertainment system

You may also like

Smallpox of monkeys cases on the rise, beware...

Zangrillo: “No to the limited number in Medicine,...

West Nile in Veneto, the bulletin: 175 reported...

The West Nile virus runs in Northern Italy,...

With high blood sugar in the summer, do...

now they do Covid tests for fish as...

“We will die cared for by mediocre people”,...

“There is an interstellar meteorite at the bottom...

Surprise: long Covid is actually short

“There is an interstellar meteorite at the bottom...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy