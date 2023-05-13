Volleyball: Conegliano raises his voice beats Milan, the scudetto is assigned to the beautiful

The Italian champion team dominates game-4 and draws the score. Fifth challenge at Palaverde on Monday evening
Milan-Conegliano 0-3 (24-26 20-25 17-25) It will be game 5 to assign the Scudetto. Imoco Conegliano conquers the Monza Arena with a score of 0-3, thanks to a capital performance led by Bella Haak, 23 points of technical omnipotence in 3 sets. For Milan there was a lot of tension that never dissolved throughout the match: the best, in the end, was Magdalena Stysiak, 12 points off the bench, but Gaspari’s team managed almost nothing of what was shown in the three previous matches. After a game 4 that showed something never seen in the previous three games (Conegliano surgical when it counts and Milan fearful and dull even in defence), everything will be decided on Monday evening at Palvaerde. Confirmed sextets: Gaspari starts with Orro-Thompson diagonally, Sylla-Larson spikers, Stevanovic-Folie in the center, Parrocchiale free. Santarelli begins with Wolosz in opposite direction to Haak, Plummer and Robinson-Cook in band, Fahr and Lubian in the center with De Gennaro free. Departure with a lot of tension and consequently errors. From 9 all Imoco first break (9-12), followed by a 4-0 that puts Milan back on track. The panthers rely on Haak, while Orro tries to distribute. From 15-14, another break Conegliano (15-18), more precise in attack, with the locals leveling at 21. Point-to-point final, but Haak (3 of his 9 points over 22) keeps the lead 0-1 ‘Imoco (24-26), despite the 10 point mistakes made.
Also in the second set it is Conegliano who breaks the balance, from 10-8, with a 0-5 signed by Haak. The game is missing, but the right faces of Milan are missing, while the Imoco tension also melts away. Stysiak enters and the Pole wakes up her teammates (7 points in 8 attacks), when however they are sunk 14-20. Conegliao, with Plummer and Robinson on the rise and Haak already on 17 points, closes 20-25 for a 0-2 with a view to game 5. Stysiak is confirmed on the pitch, but it is Imoco who keep their inertia and game fluidity right from the start (2-6). It is still the Polish opposite who brings the Lombards back to the surface, emotionally and in terms of scoring, who come back down 10-11. Only a flash in the pan, because the 0-5 (with Begic inside for Sylla and Candi for Folie, who goes out with a knee problem) that follows digs a furrow that becomes insurmountable well before the 17-25 which sends everything back to game 5 , Monday at the Palaverde di Villorba. (Rodolfo Palermo)
May 13, 2023 (change May 13, 2023 | 23:34)
